The athletes at the New Richmond, Somerset and St. Croix Central high schools have been the subject of the Inhuman Awards following each high school sports season for more than 25 years.

Here are the Inhuman Awards for the winter 2019-20 season.

Boys' basketball

Most Valuable -- Offense: Joey Kidder, New Richmond.

Honorable Mention: Ty Madden, Somerset; C.J. Campbell, New Richmond; Gabe Siler, St. Croix Central.

Kidder may be the most complete player the Tigers have produced in the past 25 years. His offensive ability goes far beyond his scoring, with his ability to pass and to direct the offense from the point.

Most Valuable -- Defense: Jacob Parent, New Richmond.

Honorable Mention: Joey Kidder and Jack Stuedemann, New Richmond; Trevor Kopacz, St. Croix Central.

Any of these four would have been worthy choices. Parent gets the nod because he made defense his signature early in his career and he never lost sight of his value to the team in playing tenacious defense.

Most Improved: Jackson Pettit, St. Croix Central.

Honorable Mention: Owen Covey, New Richmond, Carson Hinzman, St. Croix Central; Jackson Cook, Somerset.

Another quality group of candidates, with many more who were considered. Pettit filled the biggest need the Panthers had entering the season: someone who could be a reliable double-digit scorer. He improved his scoring total by 275 points over last season.

Girls' basketball

Most Valuable -- Offense: Jessica Hagman, New Richmond.

Honorable Mention: Dani Schachtner, Somerset; Barb Kling, New Richmond.

Hagman has been so good for so long, opponents feared her presence. She always played with poise and maturity.

Most Valuable -- Defense: (tie) Barb Kling, New Richmond and Dani Schachtner, Somerset.

Honorable Mention: Morgan Siler, St. Croix Central, Leah DeYoung and Audrey Feuerer, New Richmond.

This was a difficult call because there were several elite defenders in the area. Kling may be the best one-on-one perimeter defender in the conference. She hounds opponents and she never lets up. Schachtner became a major force, whether in zone or man defenses. In a zone, her wingspan and shot blocking ability make it tough to score in the paint. And her improved footwork makes her a quality one-on-one defender, even if opponents try to draw her out to the perimeter.

Most Improved: Dani Schachtner, Somerset.

Honorable Mention: Sydney Burgess, St. Croix Central; MyKenzie Leccia, Somerset; Taylor Berquam, New Richmond.

Schachtner became a true factor at both ends of the court this season. There’s a strong case that she’s the best post player returning in the MBC for next season.

Boys' hockey

Most Valuable -- Offense: Beaudee Smith, Somerset.

Honorable Mention: Antonio Gomez, Somerset; Brock Unger, New Richmond.

Smith may have spent the second half of the season playing defense, but he never lost focus of wanting to score whenever an opportunity arose. Moving him to defense may have helped his scoring, because it gave him more space on the ice to use his superior skating skills.

Most Valuable -- Defense: (tie) Garrett Thomas, New Richmond and Kaleb Bents, Somerset.

Thomas and Bents were put in positions of high responsibility this season, with very young groups of defensemen around them. They both showed they were worthy of that type of responsibility, putting in excellent seasons.

Most Improved: Owen McDonough, Somerset.

Honorable Mention: Evan Iverson, New Richmond and Brock Unger, New Richmond; Brock Sawicki, Somerset.

McDonough plays quick and smart. He’s a natural playmaker who excels at finding his linemates in good scoring positions.

Girls' hockey

Most Valuable -- Offense: Ellie Brice.

Honorable Mention: Erin Huerta.

Brice and Huerta have statistics that rank with the best tandems in the state. They’ve played together so long that they’ve geared their skills to best complement each other.

Most Valuable -- Defense: Bailey Williams.

Honorable Mention: Caitlyn Erickson.

Williams is one of the best offensive defenders in Wisconsin girls hockey and her goal total backs that up. She’s a fast, fearless skater and shots fire off her stick like they’re coming out of a bazooka.

Most Improved: Elise Wiehl.

Honorable Mention: Lauren Gruber, Kayla Huerta, Bryn Connors.

The biggest need for the Stars at the start of the season was finding a third forward with the scoring ability to complement Brice and Huerta. Wiehl became that player. She ranked third among the team’s forwards in scoring and became a reliable threat.

Wrestling

Most Valuable: (tie) Brandon Dennis, New Richmond and Tyler Hantsbarger, Somerset.

Honorable Mention: Devin Wasley, St. Croix Central; Bode Gabriel, New Richmond.

Dennis and Hantsbarger are ideal leaders for any program. They get their success through hard work. They aren’t the biggest talkers, but anyone who sees their work ethic understands the great example that they are.

Most Improved: Josh Bair, St. Croix Central.

Honorable Mention: Sam LaPean and Parker Stephens, New Richmond.

Bair is very close to being a state tournament caliber wrestler. He’s quickly built a solid set of skills and with another year, he could be a major threat.

Coaching

Coaching Staff of the Season: New Richmond boys' basketball (Rick Montreal).

Honorable Mention: Somerset hockey (Dan Gilkerson); Somerset boys' basketball (Troy Wink); New Richmond girls' basketball (Chad Eggert).

Montreal has put together one of the strongest career resumes of any coach in recent MBC basketball history. There are a handful of coaches since the start of MBC who’ve coached more than a decade and won championships in 50 percent or more of their seasons.

Gilkerson also deserves recognition for coaching Somerset to its first state tournament appearance. When he knew the WIAA was splitting hockey into two divisions, he set a long-range plan in place. He changed the schedule, finding more Minnesota opponents with the quickness to get the Spartans ready for the playoffs. It was a masterful job of devising a plan and seeing it through.

Special Coaching Mention: Riley Walz, St. Croix Central girls' basketball.

Getting thrown into the fire, in mid-season to compound matters, would be a huge undertaking for anyone, much less a 21-year-old. But when Walz was asked to take charge of the Panthers, he rose to the needs of the program. He certainly didn’t act like his age. He coached with maturity and brought stability to the program. Getting three wins, especially one against a perennial powerhouse like Hayward and Hurricanes coach Joe Brennan, showed how capably Walz used the talent that was available to him on the Panthers’ roster.