Two of the top athletes in the Middle Border Conference have announced their college plans and both will be attending schools in the Twin Cities area.

New Richmond standout Joey Kidder has announced his plans to attend Bethel University and Somerset basketball standout Ty Madden has committed to attend Northwestern University. This is great news for their fans, who can see them play frequently at their Twin Cities schools.

Both Madden and Kidder just completed basketball seasons where they were All-Middle Border Conference first team selections. Kidder was also an All-MBC choice in football, while Madden is hoping to make a major splash if a track season is held.

Kidder

Kidder was looking for the right college situation, because he wants to pursue both of his favorite sports, basketball and football. He found it at the college with which he is most familiar.

Attending Bethel has become a family tradition for the Kidders. Joey’s older brother, Jared, played two years with the Bethel men’s basketball team. His older sister, Mattie, was a four-year member of the Bethel women’s tennis team. Joey said the familiarity with the campus and coaches helped seal his decision.

Kidder said the football and basketball coaches work together well and were in favor of him competing in both sports.

“The coaches are amazing there. They want to make you the best player and the best person you can be,” Kidder said. “They want me to experience the whole realm of possibilities.”

Kidder was the MBC Player of the Year in football and he was the Co-Player of the Year in basketball along with Prescott’s Parker Nielsen.

Bethel is a member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC).

Madden

When Madden finished his junior season, he heard the rumblings that his offense was the best part of his game. So he used the offseason to improve in all aspects of the game and become a complete player.

Madden became dedicated to the weight room. He nearly doubled the weights he was lifting in the bench press and the squat by the end of the summer. It showed in his vertical jump, which he said is now near 40 inches.

The leaping ability showed as he soared above opponents for rebounds. The work also showed in a much quicker first step that helped him at both ends of the court. It allowed him to be much more successful in driving to the basket. On defense, his quickened first step made him much better at cutting off opponents who were trying to drive past him.

“A lot of people used to see me just as a shooter. I wanted to prove I could guard anyone,” Madden said.

Madden said there were several college programs that showed interest in him, but said the Northwestern coaches never wavered in their interest.

“They came to basically all my games,” Madden said. “They all are genuinely nice.”

Madden said Northwestern uses a five-out motion offense similar to what Somerset used this winter, so he thinks he’ll adapt quickly to the college game.

Northwestern University is a member of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

Madden is among the thousands of athletes who are still hoping to have a spring season. Madden finished three inches short of the Somerset High School record in the long jump in his junior season and he’s hoping to break that record this spring. He is the reigning MBC champion in the long jump.