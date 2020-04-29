First team

(In alphabetical order)

Natalie Bremer

(Lake City, so., guard)

2019-20 statistics: 21.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.5 apg, 4.3 spg

Career statistics: 1,308 career points

Honors: Two-time HVL All-Conference, All-State honorable mention

Abi Deming

(Red Wing, jr., forward)

2019-20 statistics: 12.7 ppg 61% FG, 7 rpg, 2.5 apg

Career statistics: 760 points

Honors: All-Conference

From head coach Peter Johnson: “Abi really had a breakout season offensively. She is also a dominant rebounder and has become a very good defender.”

Megan Erickson

(Randolph, jr., forward)

2019-20 statistics: 551 points, 215 rebounds, 86 steals, 44 assists

Career statistics: 1,471 points, 643 rebounds, 205 steals, 146 assists

Honors: Three-time SEC All-Conference, team MVP, team most improved, team captain

From head coach Dennis Trom: “Megan led our team in scoring, rebounding and steals. She set the single-season scoring record with 551 points. She became the sixth 1,000-point scorer in Randolph girls’ basketball (third in the last three years). Megan also became the Randolph girls’ basketball all-time scoring leader with 1,471 points. Megan is currently less than 100 points from becoming Randolph's all-time scoring leader for boys and girls. Megan is an excellent student/athlete who has worked extremely hard at becoming a better basketball player and overall athlete.”

Ali Hunstad

(Zumbrota-Mazeppa, sr., forward)

2019-20 statistics: 17.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 59 3-pointers (30%), 88 free throws (80%), 58 assists, 71 steals, 27 blocks

Career statistics: 1,739 points (aAll-time leader at Z-M), 959 rebounds (all-time leader at Z-M)

Honors: Three-time HVL All-Conference, two-time All-State Honorable Mention

From head coach Andy Bromeling: “Ali had a tremendous season for us this year, not only was she a huge success, but she was a great leader and role model for our younger players.”

Kyli Nelson

(Red Wing, sr., guard)

2019-20 statistics: 15 ppg, 44% on 3-pointers, 3 rpg, 2.4 apg

Career statistics: 1,297 career points, 320 made 3-pointers (42%), 75% free throws

Honors: All-State, All-Conference

From head coach Peter Johnson: “Kyli is a game changer offensively, with her ability to shoot the 3-pointer. Defenses had to try and contain her. She also is a very smart player. I would consider her a coach on the floor. Kyli was named and was supposed to play in the coaches association all-star game.”

Second team

(In alphabetical order)

Grace Bany

(Lake City, jr., forward)

2019-20 statistics: 11.2 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 4.4 bpg

Honors: Two-time HVL All-Conference

Joslyn Carlson

(Goodhue, so., forward)

2019-20 statistics: 10.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.3 spg, 2.0 apg

Career statistics: 700+ career points, 300+ rebounds

Honors: 2019 All-State Tournament Team; 2020 HVL All-Conference

From head coach Josh Wieme: “Joslyn is the ultimate team player who scores, defends, dives on the floor, and never worries about her personal statistics. She will fill any role to help her team win, and is a big reason that it frequently does.”

Riley Dummer

(Kenyon-Wanamingo, sr., forward)

2019-20 statistics: 13 ppg, 5 rpg

Career statistics: 1,237 points, 200+ 3-pointers

Honors: Three-time HVL All-Conference

From head coach Jake Wieme: “Riley has scored over a 1,000 points in her career making more than 200 3-pointers in her four years as a varsity player. She is a very good shooter with one of the quickest releases around.”

Elissa Lodermeier

(Goodhue, jr., guard)

2019-20 statistics: 11.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.3 spg, 1.5 apg

Career statistics: 500+ career points

Honors: 2020 HVL All-Conference

From head coach Josh Wieme: “Elissa led our team in scoring throughout the year, and was consistently supplying us with double-digit scoring every night. She scores in a variety of ways through outside shots, pull ups, and drives to the basket. Elissa has a lot of toughness and has improved all aspects of her game.”

Sydney Rahn

(Red Wing, jr., guard)

2019-20 statistics: 8.8 ppg, 50% FG, 6.4 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.7 spg

Honors: All-Conference

From head coach Peter Johnson: “Sydney is a spark plug for our team. She plays with a lot of energy that is infectious with the rest of the team. She is willing to do anything and everything to help the team win. She has become a stat filler for our team. Second in rebounding, first in assists, first in rebounding.

Honorable mention

Julianna Boyum, Kenyon-Wanamingo, sr., guard/forward (10 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 spg, 2 apg); Lilly Meincke, Lake City, so., guard (14.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.9 spg); Sydnee Nelson, Red Wing, fr., guard (8.9 ppg, 2.5 apg); Torrie Rehder, Goodhue, jr., guard (6.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.0 spg, 1.7 apg; Arianna Thomforde, Goodhue, jr., guard (9.0 ppg, 4.0 apg, 3.2 spg, 3.0 rpg; Elle Thorson, Red Wing, sr., guard (4.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.3 apg)