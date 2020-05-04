NEW RICHMOND, Wis. -- New Richmond boys’ basketball coach Rick Montreal stepped down from his coaching position at the end of the 2019-20 season, but not before picking up one last honor from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Montreal earned the WBCA Coaching Achievement Award for the 2019-20 season in Division 2 after guiding the Tigers to a 13-1 Middle Border Conference record and conference championship and a record of 20-4 overall.

Montreal was one of five winners from around the state across Wisconsin's five divisions, joined by Chippewa Falls’ Jason Prou (Division 1), Brown Deer's Jose Winston (Division 3), River Ridge's Tom Neises (Division 4) and Hustisford's Jake Falkenthal (Division 5).

Montreal, who played college basketball at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls from 1987-91 and is a member of the UWRF Athletic Hall of Fame, announced last month that he was stepping down as Tiger coach after 14 seasons at the helm. He guided New Richmond to seven Middle Border Conference championships during his tenure, including five straight MBC titles from the 2008-08 to the 2011-12 seasons. He directed the Tigers to championship again in the past two seasons.

Montreal finished his coaching tenure in New Richmond with a 193-132 record.