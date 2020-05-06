First team

(In alphabetical order)

Deso Buck

(Red Wing, so., guard)

2019-20 statistics: 18.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.5 spg

Career statistics: 664 total points, 88 total assists, 126 rebounds

Honors: Big 9 All-Conference honorable mention

From head coach Drew Olinger: “As our sophomore captain, Deso led our team in two very important statistical categories this season (points and minutes played). He is a very skilled offensive player that is always constantly improving and making his teammates better. Deso has a bright future ahead and will be a constant in the Red Wing basketball program.”

Reid Gastner

(Lake City, sr., guard/forward)

2019-20 statistics: 13.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 4.6 apg

Career statistics: 434 career assists (all-time leader in school history), 1,504 career points (No. 5 in school history)

Honors: All-Conference

From head coach Greg Berge: “Reid is simply a player who knows how to win and makes everyone around him better. He will do whatever he needs to do to win a game. Reid is one of the few players I have seen who can dominate a basketball game without scoring a point if he needs to. He is such a great passer, defender and rebounder that he can get a feel for the game and find out what the team needs from him to win. Reid is a four-year starter for Lake City, the school's leader in all-time assists, and fifth on the all-time scoring list. Reid has a great basketball career ahead of him at Minnesota State-Moorhead!”

Nate Heise

(Lake City, sr., guard)

2019-20 statistics: 28.9 ppg, 8.2 ppg, 4.4 apg, 2 spg

Career statistics: 2,307 career points (all-time leader in school history)

Honors: All-Conference, HVL Conference Player of the Year, Academic All-State, Top-5 finalist for Mr. Basketball.

From head coach Greg Berge: “Nate had a phenomenal senior season! He has worked so hard to improve his game and has evolved and improved as a player each and every season. He has earned the many accolades he has received this season. He was a very explosive and dynamic player this season creating for both himself and his teammates. Nate has been the HVL Player of the Year for the last two seasons, but I really believe that Nate's best basketball days are ahead of him at the University of Northern Iowa. I think he has a chance to be a very special player at the Division 1 level!”

Zach Hutton

(Zumbrota-Mazeppa, sr., guard/forward)

2019-20 statistics: 18.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.0 assists, 58 3-pointers

Career statistics: 1,100 points, 427 rebounds, 169 steals, 189 assists, 44 blocks

Honors: HVL All-Conference

From head coach Fred Liffrig: “Zach was Mr. Everything for our team — he played all five positions. He rarely came off the floor and led us in every category.”

Sam Opsahl

(Goodhue, sr., guard)

2019-20 statistics: 11.6 ppg, 4.8 apg, 5.5 rpg

Career statistics: 1,169 career points, 34.8% career three-point percentage, 439 rebounds, 357 assists

Honors: Three-year HVL-All Conference, three-year captain, academic all-state

From head coach Matt Halverson: “Sam has been a staple in our program for four years. We never had to worry about eligibility or off-the-court issues with him, which is why he was such a solid leader for us. No player has been a part of the ups (state tournament trips) and downs (7-20 record in 2018-19) like Sam has, but he has always been a steady presence.”

Second team

(In alphabetical order)

Denval Atkinson

(Red Wing, so., forward)

2019-20 statistics: 10.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.8 bpg

From head coach Drew Olinger: “Denval made incredible progress from his ninth grade season to his 10th grade year. He was asked to play a significant amount of minutes and many times guard the other teams most athletic/best offensive threat. With that Denval was second in our team in scoring, first in rebounding and first in blocks. Denval is a very natural athlete that has a very bright future ahead as a Red Wing HS athlete/basketball player.”

Nick Drinken

(Randolph, sr., guard)

2019-20 statistics: 14.9 ppg, 6.1 apg, 4.9 rpg

Career statistics: 1,008 points

Honors: SEC All-Conference, SEC Player of the Year

From head coach Kent Otte: “Nick is one of the hardest working players I have coached, and his energy on the floor is never ending. Nick’s ability to attack the basket and run our offense was a key to our team’s success this season. Nick was an excellent leader for our team, both on and off the court.”

Dane Ehleringer

(Randolph, sr., forward)

2019-20 statistics: 10.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.1 apg

Honors: SEC All-Conference

From head coach Kent Otte: “Dane provided us a lot of offense with his ability to shoot from distance or drive to the basket. Dane also led our team in rebounding and has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. Dane is a player that thrives when under pressure, and he came through with many big plays at crunch time throughout the season.”

Conor O'Reilly

(Goodhue, sr., forward)

2019-20 statistics: 10.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.0 spg

Career statistics: 295 points, 152 rebounds, 57 steals, 39 assists

Honors: All-Conference HVL

From head coach Matt Halverson: “I don't think anyone in our conference showed more improvement in a two-year window than Conor. Coming to us his junior year after trying wrestling, he dedicated himself to our program completely. Having to learn plays, learn the footwork of the post position, and learning the nuances of our defense was enough, but to do it at the level that he did was amazing! He was our leader in hustle stats, our most vocal player, and earned many of our team's ‘most improved’ votes two years in a row.”

Jake Wohlers

(Lake City, sr., guard)

2019-20 statistics: 9.2 ppg, 47.1 3pt%

Career statistics: 45.85% career 3-point shooter. This is No. 5 in state history.

Honors: All-Conference

From head coach Greg Berge: “Jake is one of the best catch and shoot shooters in the entire state! He shot 47% from the 3-point line this season and is fifth all-time in state history for 3-point percentage at 45.75%. Jake is looking forward to playing basketball next year in the MIAC, but he is still considering schools.”

Honorable mention

Anthony Cylkowski, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, sr., center (13.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1 spg); Will Opsahl, Goodhue, fr., guard (10.3 ppg, 2.3 apg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 spg); Devon Schultz, Randolph, jr., guard (12.5 ppg, 1.6 apg, 2.5 rpg); Isaac Stoesz, Randolph, sr., center (10.2 ppg, 1.3 apg, 5.5 rpg); Justin Wohlers, Lake City, so., guard/forward (10.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.3 apg); Dayne Wojcik, Goodhue, so., forward (11.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.3 spg, shot 55% from the floor)