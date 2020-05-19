Five area basketball teams were among 30 from across the state to earn Team Academic All-State honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association for the 2019-20 school year.

Both the Somerset boys and girls teams were honored along with the St. Croix Central boys in Division 3. The River Falls boys were honored in Division 2 while Spring Valley’s boys were recognized in Division 4.

Three boys and three girls teams in each of the five divisions were honored by the WBCA with Academic All-State accolades.

Two of the three boys’ teams that were recognized in Division 3 both came from the Middle Border Conference -- Somerset with a cumulative grade point average of 3.70 and St. Croix Central with 3.66.

Somerset team members included Ben Rybacki, Tate Pitcher, Logan Giossi, Trae Kreibich, Melvin Medina Ortiz, Henry Dendinger, Lars Ellickson, Jackson Cook, Liam Salmon, Ty Madden, Tysen Wink, Savion Mull, Parker Gebheim, Jack Gazdik and Mason Cook.

St. Croix Central’s team consisted of Joel McGrane, Trevor Kopacz, Jackson Pettit, Colin Hackbarth, Logan Mahedy, Spencer Trainor, Cayden LaVenture, Derek Weber, Scott Mousel, Gabe Siler, Jack Knoebel, Kelson Klin, Nic Harney, Trae Widiker, Conner Nilssen and Carson Hinzman.

The River Falls boys’ cumulative grade point average of 3.72 was the highest in the state in Division 2. Team members included Isaiah Gray, Ragan Pinnow, Mike Johnson, Cole Frisch, Victor Bye, Payton Flood, Michael Tiffany, Liam Dougherty, JT Dougherty, Zac Johnson, Michael Schurman, Jacob Landgraf, Chris Chapi and Joe Reardon.

Somerset’s girls’ team, consisting of Liv Hoff, Rachel Gaikowski, Mckenzie Leccia, Taylor Paulson, Heather Gaikowski, Dani Schachtner, Eve Goldstein, Emily Richard and Sophia Rivard, led all Division 3 teams with a cumulative GPA of 4.02, while Spring Valley’s boys led Division 4 with a GPA of 3.68.

Spring Valley team members included Trevor Stangl, Mike Bauer, Colton Kotval, Brady Bednarek, Aaron Borgerding, Tyler Bowman, Charlie Maier, Logan Dicus, Cade Hannack, Kaleb Olson, Coy Stasiek, Connor Ducklow, Tyler Zurn and Nolan Stans.