One year after the girls' basketball state tournament was canceled in response to statewide spread of COVID-19, the ongoing pandemic looms in the background of the new season. While none of the area teams had its seasons cut short because of the canceled state tournament, the unknown now is if the 2020-21 season can be completed in full.

Should the season continue as scheduled, however, the area will again have some potent teams on the court that can make some noise in their respective conferences and potentially more.

Ellsworth: A program on the rise

Ellsworth took a big leap forward last year as the team won its first playoff game in four years while finishing with a 9-15 overall record — the highest win total in more than a decade. So where does the team go from there as it has to replace Kaitlyn Nugent, who finished her career with more than 1,000 points?

“I would expect us to maintain some semblance of continued improvement,” Ellsworth head girls’ basketball coach Jason Janke said. “I think we can continue to be on the upswing.”

A major reason for the Panthers’ continued improvement rests with the return of senior Autumn Earney. Like Nugent, she eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone last winter. Earney also holds the school’s single-game scoring record of 37 points, which occurred Jan. 3, 2020. Last year also netted Earney league recognition as she was named first-team All-Middle Border Conference.

She won’t be leading the Panthers alone, however. Senior Brianna Giese is back as a full-time starter from a season ago, as well as three others who logged quality time. Lily Puhrmann and Kaitlyn Peterson — both seniors — return with experience, as does junior Hayley Bach.

“Brianna is a very strong three-sport athlete, a very good leader, and Earney, over 1,000 points already, is somebody that people are going to target,” Janke said. “Hayley is a junior whose shoes are really next to Autumn as a top returning scorer. Lily provides some inside strength for us.”

In total, the Panthers have four seniors and juniors, and two freshmen on the varsity roster.

Janke’s hope is to utilize both experience and up-and-coming skill to move the ball up and down the floor more consistently and to higher success. He said the team has strength with its ball-handling which should allow the team to play fast. The key for the team will be to stay ahead of the turnover battle. If they can limit the turnovers while stretching the court and rebound better, Janke said he likes their chances.

“Most games we’ll have a couple of the best players on the floor,” he said. “The girls' goal is to be at the top half of the conference, which they didn't quite reach last year. So they'd like to kind of take the door down to the top three or four layers this year. I think that's realistic if they play well and stay healthy.”

E-PC brings in new coach

Coming off a 12-12 season a year ago, Elmwood/Plum City will be under the direction of first-year head coach Adam Sticht this winter. His task will be to find a way to improve upon the record, while also pushing deeper into the playoffs after being knocked out in the second round last year.

“I hope to build on the success we had last year where we hosted a playoff game before running into a buzzsaw in Bangor,” Sticht said. “That's been the team to beat in our region for the last probably coming up on eight, nine years now. So the goal has got to be to get better, win a playoff game, at least one, and go from there.”

The growth of returning junior Maggie Glaus — named Second Team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference last year — will be the key to how high the Wolves can reach. Sticht said Glaus has put in a lot of time this offseason to improve her game. Something he suspects could lead to a repeat nomination for second-team all-conference, if not first team.

Glaus won’t be relied on to carry the team by herself though. Also returning are seniors Anna Blanford and Kaylee Krogstad as well as juniors Hailee McDonough and Hannah Baier.

“I expect Maggie to get a serious look for first-team all-conference with the time she's put in and the development that we've seen over the summer,” Sticht said. “I would expect Anna Blanford, who was probably one of our best shooters, to be in the conversation for all-conference recognition. Possibly Hailee McDonough as well.”

Although the personnel seems to be in place to accomplish the goals being set in place, getting everyone on the same page has proven to be a unique challenge this year for a first-year head coach. Safety guidelines meant to protect athletes from COVID-19 has meant learning on the fly how best to coach the players.

“You try to keep social distancing as much as possible,” Sticht said. “We got everyone spread out six feet apart. But it's hard to implement new offense and defense when you have to do social distancing. So that's been a challenge.”

To accomplish their season goals, Sticht plans on running an up-tempo style based on the experienced guards returning this season. He also sees the sophomore class as a strength for the fast-paced play.

“Some of them played a little varsity and got a little bit of time last year,” he said. “So my goal is to try and run an up-tempo offense, but that also depends on who we play and what we're going against.”

Prescott looks to take next step

In the past two seasons, Prescott has lost a combined eight games and won 41. Last year the Cardinals won their first conference title, but both years the team lost in the section semifinals. This year, head coach Rob Radloff hopes the team can get over the hump and make a push into the state tournament.

“We have the majority of our team returning — four real solid seniors,” he said.

Headlining the returning group is Bella Lenz, the reigning MBC Player of the Year also named First Team All-MBC and Division 3 All-State. Joining Lenz will be fellow senior and First Team All-MBC nominee Nicole Dalman, as well as senior Tori Benck, who was named All-MBC honorable mention.

“We have got some good complimentary players now with Bella this year,” Radloff said. “Looking for lots of positive things from Tori this year. Sydney Matzek will be returning … she's very quick and aggressive. And Nicole will be our main inside player.”

Others expected to record some quality varsity time this year are juniors Brynley Goehring and Erin Boatman, and sophomores Izzy Matzek, Rylie Radloff, Rhi Stutz and Katrina Budworth. Rounding out the lineup will be Lila Posthuma, a freshman that Radloff expects to be a starter this year.

“Lila’s a 6-footer with good play inside and outside. It's going to complement Bella very well,” he said.

For those following the Cardinals this year, one thing to keep an eye on is the all-time scoring leaderboard. Radloff said Lenz is currently around 200 points away from breaking the school record and could possibly challenge the school record on steals as well.

Another thing to watch for is how creative Radloff can be with the depth of guards at his disposal. Expect full-court pressure on defense and expanded looks offensively. Radloff wants the team to push the ball up the court and create movement. Post players won’t play the post all the time and guards will be able to post up if the opportunity presents itself. Mismatches will be the name of the game.

“Ultimately, our goal is to get to state. We do have a couple of roadblocks that we’ll have to deal with on the way to get there,” Radloff said. “Fortunately, our practices have been high intensity. I think my second five could probably compete with a lot of teams that are out there. Sometimes our practices are better than some games.”