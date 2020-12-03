With girls' basketball already a week into competition, this week opens the gates for the boys to take the court. Similar to the girls, the boys will play the vast majority of their schedule within the conference, while holiday tournaments are also on hold this year.

Looking ahead, the Middle Border Conference appears in line to see its most competitive play from top to bottom in years, while the Dunn-St. Croix should see plenty of the same. For the Republican-Eagle area teams, there will be opportunities to claim a stake for a conference title if they can play to their strengths.

Ellsworth returns much of its scoring

When the WIAA announced the state tournament would be canceled last year, the decision didn’t impact Ellsworth as the Panthers had been knocked out in the first round of regionals by Hayward. The Panthers finished the season below .500 and tied for sixth in the MBC. All that being said, Ellsworth head coach Jordan Petersen likes his squad’s chances of making some noise this winter.

“Last year looking at the top teams, we were able to compete, we just were never able to push through and get over and get a couple of those wins,” he said. “But when you're looking at top teams in the conference, we were able to compete with all, so I think our goal is to compete and look to win a conference title.”

To accomplish that goal, Ellsworth will once again look to the duo of senior Mason Anderson and junior Jack Janke. Last winter Anderson was named First Team All-MBC, while Janke was an all-conference honorable mention.

“We're expecting big years out of both of them, from scoring, leadership and just an overall standpoint,” Petersen said. “And just watching them grow and make jumps, not only as basketball players but as leaders and trying to build up teammates … that supporting cast is going to be a big piece this year.”

The Panthers lost two seniors to graduation last year — one of them a starter. So much of the supporting cast will be familiar to Anderson and Janke. Among the other returners is junior Spencer Schultz, who was a starter.

“He had a little bit of an inconsistent year last year but had a better last final four games,” Petersen said. “Everything I've seen from him this year is he's ready to step up and make a jump.”

Other returners that logged time last season include juniors Alex Coulthard and Tanner Pechacek. Sophomores to keep an eye on this winter are Kaden Schommer and Sam Kollbaum.

“Kaden has improved every year that he's been with us,” Petersen said. “Sam is kind of your blue-collar, lunch-pail guy who's going to rebound, play defense and just do anything you ask.”

Petersen’s plan is to utilize the returning experience and athleticism to run an up-tempo offense that can push up the court quickly. On defense, the scheme will remain largely the same as in the past — a lot of press that seeks to create turnovers and force opponents to the baseline.

“We were a younger team last year. I think that experience of having a year under their belt is going to be big for us,” Petersen said. “It's going to be a competitive league this year, but I think if we play up to our standards and expectations, we’ll be right in the mix with them.”

E-PC eyes continued improvement

Elmwood-Plum City’s story from a year ago nearly mirrors that of Ellsworth. The Wolves were sub .500, won three conference games and were knocked out in regionals — although E-PC won its first-round matchup only to lose to No. 1 seed Bangor.

The Wolves were also a young team last year, graduating just three seniors. This year, three of their top four scorers will be back. For head coach Kyle Webb, that means rather than gunning for a conference title — although that is still the ultimate goal — he’s looking for game-by-game improvements in a variety of areas.

“We want to start seeing things like our points per game getting higher or our free-throw percentages. Another huge thing, we want to try to get better on the boards, offensive and defensive boards,” he said. “So we don't really want to focus on the record we have at the end of the season, we want to look to build and get better each game.”

The key to that growth will be a six-man senior group of Basil Gilles, Eli Gansluckner, Tyler Bauer, Austin Bartz, Zack Hartung and Andrew Solfest. Also, at the head of it all is returning Second Team All-Dunn-St. Croix forward Luke Webb.

“I expect Luke to go above and beyond what he did last year,” Kyle Webb said. “He's got that kind of attitude where all he wants to do is improve and get better, and he just wants to go out and make a name for himself.”

The coach said he expects much of the same from the group of seniors this year. Many of them have logged quality minutes in the past few seasons.

“Our seniors, I'm looking for them to really step up and you know make some noise,” Kyle Webb said. “Our seniors in general, just talking to them if you were to just sit and talk with all of them, you'd say that they're very quiet. And getting them to be louder on the court is something that we're trying to do, but I expect there to be a good set of leaders coming out from those guys.”

Prescott aims high as it replaces 10 seniors

Whereas Ellsworth and E-PC weren’t affected much by the WIAA decision to cancel the state tournament, Prescott was. When the decision was made, the Cardinals were coming off a section semifinal victory over Somerset and were set to face off against Wisconsin Dells with a state bid on the line. That game never happened and Prescott was left to wonder, “What if?”

Prescott had a senior-filled roster one year ago, needing to replace a whopping 10 roster spots this winter. With that much turnover and the missed opportunity to play in the state tournament, head coach Nick Johnson isn’t dwelling on the past. Instead, he is optimistic this iteration of the team can make a splash in the conference and continue the Cardinals’ strong run of play.

“I think it could take us some time just to get familiar with playing with each other. We've got so many guys that have never played together, but our goals always stay the same,” Johnson said. “We've had a lot of success over the years, I think we definitely can compete for a conference championship.”

With 10 players graduating last year, who does that leave for Johnson to work with?

“There are really two guys returning that played significant minutes for us last year,” he said.

One is sophomore Jordan Malmlov. He came off the bench last year but is expected to be “the guy” this year for the Cardinals. The other side of that coin is senior Walker Lenz. Lenz is the only returning starter from a season ago and will be leaned on to provide the leadership currently lacking on the current squad.

Behind those two, it’ll be an all-hands-on-deck approach. Senior Teddy Huppert and juniors Ben Rohl and Aiden Russell played some minutes last year but will be expected to grow into larger roles this season. There’s also up-and-coming freshman Dallas Wallin, who Johnson said is a “very skilled offensive player.”

“Malmlov went from a guy who last year got probably 6-7 shots a game, because we were so senior dominant, and now he's gonna get probably 20 shots a game,” Johnson said. “We have a good strong junior class, we just need guys to obviously take big steps this year.”

Despite all of the unknowns, Johnson said if his team can shoot well, they’ll have as good a chance to compete in games as any other year.