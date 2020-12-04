Week 2 of the Wisconsin girls’ basketball season had area teams in action once again, but after a strong first week of play, the encore was not as welcoming.

Prescott falls to Hudson

Prescott got the week’s action started with a trip Tuesday to Hudson for one of the Cardinals’ few nonconference matchups this season. Hudson, classified two divisions above Prescott, won 80-68, but the victory didn’t come easily.

The Raiders built a 44-30 lead through the first half, but the game became much tighter after the break. Prescott ended up outscoring Hudson 38-36 in the second half, but it was too little, too late for the Cardinals.

Prescott was led by Bella Lenz’s 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Nicole Dalman recorded a double-double by scoring 12 points and corralling 11 rebounds.

Other notable performances for the Cardinals included Sydney Matzek with seven points, Brynley Goehring with six points and four rebounds, and Isabel Matzek with six points and a team-high three steals.

The bulk of Hudson’s scoring came from Sophia Jonas, who had 33 points. The Raiders also had two others reach double-digit scoring — Audrey Hatfield with 18 points and Livi Boily with 14.

Prescott, 1-1, will be back in action Friday night against Somerset before traveling to Osceola on Monday.

E-PC and Spring Valley drop conference games

Elmwood/Plum City was unable to keep the good vibes rolling after their season-opening win a week ago, and lost their conference opener against Colfax, 74-49. Individual statistics were unavailable.

Maggie Glaus led the Wolves with 15 points, followed by Anna Blanford with 14. Hannah Forster and Lily Webb had eight points each.

E/PC, 1-1, returns to nonconference action on Saturday as they host St. Croix Central for a matinee matchup.

Spring Valley played in its first game of the season on Thursday as the Cardinals hosted Elk Mound. Spring Valley wasn’t able to turn their home opener into a win, however and were instead run out of their own court in a 58-26 loss. Individual statistics were unavailable.

Allison Graham was the lone Cardinal to score double-digit points with 11. Paige Peabody, Kyra Schilling and Kylee Flanders all had three points each.

Spring Valley, 0-1, next plays on Monday when they travel to Mondovi.