Ellsworth, originally scheduled to play Elmwood/Plum City on Friday but canceled due to coronavirus concerns, instead traveled to Elk Mound for its season opener. The Panthers made the best of the quick schedule adjustment and came away with a 61-57 victory.

Ellsworth was led offensively by Mason Anderson with a team-high 24 points, Jack Janke (13) and Spencer Schultz (12). Other Panthers contributing points on the night included Shane Lange with five points, Carson Nugent with three, and Alex Coulthard and Kaden Schommer with two points each.

Ellsworth, 1-0, is next scheduled to travel to St. Croix Central on Tuesday.

Spring Valley cruises past Alma/Pepin

Spring Valley hosted Alma/Pepin for its season opener on Friday and gave the home crowd something to cheer about as the Cardinals won 50-29. Individual statistics were unavailable.

Spring Valley, 1-0, is next scheduled to host Elk Mound on Tuesday.