ELLSWORTH, Wis. — For the first time this season, the Ellsworth girls’ basketball team played on their home court. Coming off a high-scoring performance in Somerset one week ago, the Panthers hoped a repeat would be in order when Baldwin-Woodville visited on Friday.

That certainly wasn’t the case early on as the Panthers managed only 19 points in the first half and found themselves on the wrong end of a 27-19 halftime score.

Throughout the first half, the Blackhawks played suffocating defense. Ellsworth couldn’t get any points in transition and were forced to pass around the perimeter. Lanes weren’t opening in the paint and seemingly every shot was a struggle to get off. In many ways, Ellsworth was fortunate just to be down by eight points entering the break.

“I felt like we didn’t play a very good first half and I thought they did play a very good first half,” Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said. “But, we were in striking distance and that’s always a good sign.”

In the opening minutes of the second half, that striking distance was on the verge of vanishing as Ellsworth gave up seven quick points and were down 34-21 with less than 15 minutes remaining in the game. Then, everything changed.

Ellsworth went on a 13-5 run over the next three-and-a-half minutes of play to trim B-W’s lead to five points. Autumn Earney was the backbone to the second-half rally. Earney finished with 21 second-half points after tallying only six in the first. Meanwhile Molly Janke scored 10 and Ava Brookshaw added another eight second-half points.

“Coming out in the first half, shots weren’t falling in … we kind of got in our heads and we wanted to play fast,” Earney said. “When we came out in the second half, I think we finally realized if we play relaxed and controlled, our shots will fall and we definitely saw us begin to trust one another.”

The Panthers and Blackhawks traded baskets over the next two minutes and with under 10 minutes to play, Ellsworth trailed 44-36.

Over the next five minutes of play, Earney took over. Ellsworth’s momentum was started with Molly Janke hitting two free throws followed by Brookshaw hitting a jumper. Earney then had a steal leading to an easy layup in two consecutive sequences to tie the game. With momentum fully on Ellsworth’s side, Hayley Bach drained a 3-pointer to give the Panthers their first lead of the game with 5:43 remaining.

Ellsworth never looked back once it had a lead as B-W got as close as one point down but were five or more points back for the majority of the remaining game.

“Statistics and points are certainly important, but I'll tell you what doesn't show up in the box score, and that's the will with which Brianna Giese played tonight,” Jason Janke said. “She is one of the best leaders you will find playing high school sports. She's one of the best communicators on defense that I've been around and her will to win is contagious. Her defensive intensity and what she infused into our team in the second half is immeasurable.”

Earney led all scorers with 27 points, including a perfect 9-for-9 effort from the free-throw line, while Molly Janke and Brookshaw each added 13. Bach added six points on two critical 3-pointers and Giese rounded out the scoring effort with four points.

“Last year we figured out we were a good transition basketball team. Coach reminded us at halftime that transition is how we’re going to win ballgames,” Earney said. “That’s kind of what we did, we came out, we trusted each other, we got the ball off the floor and we pulled out the win.”

Ellsworth, 2-0, is next scheduled to travel to Hudson on Tuesday.