The St. Croix Central boys’ basketball team displayed some offensive firepower to open the season 2-0 last week while Somerset’s boys cranked up the defense to win twice after a season-opening loss.

Panthers run past Elk Mound, Northwestern

The St. Croix Central boys’ basketball team opened the second half with a 12-0 run to break open a close game and go on to an 87-67 victory over Northwestern in their home opener Saturday, Dec. 5 in Hammond.

After taking a 37-30 lead at the break, Jackson Pettit and Colin Hackbarth hit 3-pointers to highlight a 12-0 run and the Panthers were off and running with a 49-30 lead three minutes in. They opened their biggest lead of the game, 74-45, with 6:35 remaining before the Tigers closed it to a 20-point gap at the end.

Pettit led the Panthers with 22 points and Hackbarth finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals while Kelson Klin scored 12 points.

Gabe Siler added to the balanced attack with seven points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals and Spencer Trainor scored nine points while Joel McGrane scored seven and Cayden LaVenture had six.

The win was the second straight to open the season for St. Croix Central, coming two days after the Panthers crushed Elk Mound 66-17 on the road.

Ten different Panthers scored at least two points, led by Pettit with 15 and Carson Hinzman with 10. Klin pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and scored seven points and Trainor had eight points and five rebounds while Siler finished with seven points, five rebounds and four assists.

Seven Panthers had at least five rebounds as Central outrebounded Elk Mound 42-19.

After opening Middle Border Conference play at home against Ellsworth Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Panthers will continue conference play at home against Baldwin-Woodville Thursday, Dec. 10.

Spartans bounce back after season opening loss

Somerset boys’ basketball coach Troy Wink said defense and balanced scoring will be the keys to the Spartans’ success this season. And after a rough loss in their opener at Altoona last Tuesday, that was the formula they used in back to back wins over Webster and Stanley-Boyd.

The Spartans weren’t able to crawl out of an early hole in a 78-67 loss to Altoona Tuesday, Dec. 1. They pulled to within four late but couldn’t get any closer.

“We got down 7-10 points and caught up but we just couldn't ever get over the hump,” Wink said. “And so it's hard when you play a good team like that and you play catch up all night. You just kind of run out of energy and don't have enough to get over the hump with them.”

Melvin Medina-Ortiz led Somerset with 20 points and Jackson Cook had 15 points and seven rebounds while Trae Kreibich scored 12.

Defense stole the show in the Spartans’ next two games. They held Webster to just 10 second-half points in a 64-36 victory Thursday before limiting Stanley-Boyd to 15 points in a 55-47 win Friday.

“Our defensive growth was huge and our intensity level picked up,” Wink said. “It was just understanding that through the course of the game you can wear teams down. And we like to think we're a little bit deeper than some teams and that showed against Webster and Stanley Boyd.”

The Spartans trailed Stanley-Boyd by nine at the break, 32-23, before outscoring the Orioles 32-15 in the second half.

Seven Spartans scored at least five points in the win, led by Lake DeJongh with 12 and Cook with 11. Medina-Ortiz contributed seven points and Kreibich, Tate Pitcher and Parker Gebhiem scored six points each while Tysen Wink had five. Cook also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

One night earlier against Webster, the Spartans were clinging to a 28-26 halftime lead before outsourcing the Tigers 36-10 in the second half.

Medina-Ortiz led the way with 20 points and Kreibich scored 10 while DeJongh finished with eight and Wink scored six. Cook led the team in rebounds with eight while Wink pulled down six.

With three more games this week, Wink said the Spartans will rely on their depth to give them an advantage as they continue through the season, especially with the lingering uncertainty of the coronavirus hanging over their heads.

“Everyone's got to be ready at any given moment,” he said. “Someone gets knocked out, or close contact or actually has it, and we want to keep playing so that next guy has to be ready to go. You literally don't know sometimes day to day who's gonna be there and who's not gonna be there. So that's where that depth could really help us.”

After visiting Colfax Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Spartans will open up Middle Border Conference play at Prescott Friday, Dec. 11, before hosting Amery Saturday, Dec. 12.