HAMMOND, Wis.-- The St. Croix Central boys’ basketball team opened the second half with a 12-0 run to break open a close game and go on to an 87-67 victory over Northwestern in their home opener Saturday, Dec. 5 in Hammond.

After taking a 37-30 lead at the break, Jackson Pettit and Colin Hackbarth hit 3-pointers to highlight a 12-0 run and the Panthers were off and running with a 49-30 lead three minutes in. They opened their biggest lead of the game, 74-45, with 6:35 remaining before the Tigers closed it to a 20-point gap at the end.

Pettit led the Panthers with 22 points and Hackbarth finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals while Kelson Klin scored 12 points.

Gabe Siler added to the balanced attack with seven points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals and Spencer Trainor scored nine points while Joel McGrane scored seven and Cayden LaVenture had six.

The win was the second straight to open the season for St. Croix Central, coming two days after the Panthers crushed Elk Mound 66-17 on the road.

Ten different Panthers scored at least two points, led by Pettit with 15 and Carson Hinzman with 10. Klin pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and scored seven points and Trainor had eight points and five rebounds while Siler finished with seven points, five rebounds and four assists.

Seven Panthers had at least five rebounds as Central outrebounded Elk Mound 42-19.

After opening Middle Border Conference play at home against Ellsworth Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Panthers will continue conference play at home against Baldwin-Woodville Thursday, Dec. 10.