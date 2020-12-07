The St. Croix Central girls pulled away from Elmwood/Plum City in the second half Saturday to give first-year head coach Holly Spoo a win in her varsity coaching debut.

After clinging to a one-point lead at the break and trailing early in the second half, the Panthers went on to post a 54-48 victory in Elmwood.

“It felt good to get a hard-earned win to start the season,” Spoo said. “And I’m hoping that will go a long way in continuing to build confidence and believe in each other and what we want to do as a team.”

Sophomore Delany Lloyd led the Panther attack with 21 points while junior Katie Gostovich finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and six steals. Brinley Coach contributed six points and four steals and Sydney Burgess scored five points while Anna Sauer aided the defense with five steals.

Spoo said the Panthers committed their fair share of mistakes but were still able to grind out a win.

“We didn’t do a great job of taking care of the ball and committed way too many fouls but those are things we can clean up,” she said. “Overall I was very pleased with the in-game adjustments we were able to make and the fact that the kids believed and battled the whole time.”

A former star at New Richmond High School, and WIAC Player of the Year and national champion at UW-Oshkosh, Spoo said the players are committed to getting better every day.

“The players have bought in and are hungry for success,” she said. “We know it just isn’t going to happen because we want it to, but we’re working hard on and off the court every day to deserve the wins and continue to get better every day that we are fortunate enough to step on the court.”

The Panthers are scheduled to step back on the court Friday, Dec. 11 at home against defending Middle Border Conference champions Prescott. Spoo said the matchup should serve as a good measuring stick for where the Panthers need to be.

“We will likely be the underdog all season,” she said. “But I think the players are relishing that role and know that we are working to be our best at the end of the season.”

Spartans not fazed by loss to Prescott

Even though the Somerset girls’ basketball team dropped a 66-59 decision at defending MBC champion Prescott Friday night, head coach Cory Lindenberg said it was the Spartans’ best showing against a good team in three years.

“We had leads at two different points in the first half and fought hard the whole way through, even outscoring them in the second half,” Lindenberg noted. “They did a great job of cleaning up turnovers in the second half, and there was great focus and intensity team wide, so while we may be 0-3 right now, I'm really happy with the progress that the team is making on the court and in terms of playing for each other.”

Prescott ended the first half on a run to open up a 38-29 lead and the Spartans outscored the Cardinals 30-28 in the second half to close the gap to seven at the end.

Four Spartans hit double-digits in scoring, led by Heather Gaikowski and MyKenzie Leccia with 15 points each. Taylor Paulson finished with 14 points while Dani Schachtner had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The loss came three nights after the Spartans let one slip away in a 61-59 loss at Altoona.

Paulson scored 27 points and had four steals and Schachtner had 14 points and 13 rebounds but the Spartans let a 38-31 halftime lead get away from them at the end.

“We tightened up in the second half and had a hard time converting buckets, allowing them to get back in the game and eventually take a lead,” Lindenberg said. “Dani Schachtner made some clutch buckets to tie the game late, and we had an open three and a solid post entry to take a lead, but couldn't convert.”

After visiting Elk Mound Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Spartans will host Osceola Friday, Dec. 11.