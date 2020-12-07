HUDSON, Wis. -- The Hudson boys’ basketball team went into its season opener at Tomah Saturday night a little shorthanded, but Raider coach John Dornfeld wasn’t using that as an excuse for a 79-60 loss.

“Tomah just outplayed us,” Dornfeld said. “They have a very good team with good length, good athletes and skilled players and played well and earned the win. We really came up short. We did not defend or rebound well, which led to too many easy baskets for Tomah and fewer opportunities for us to get out in transition. We were not able to find a good rhythm on the offensive end which led to us taking too many difficult shots.”

The Raiders were without Evan Tyler with a separated shoulder from Hudson’s final football game of the season, and Andre Renta with a lingering back injury from summer basketball. They had another player out due to contact tracing while Carter Herink practiced for the first time just the day before the game.

But Dornfeld said the missing players were not the issue Saturday night. He said everybody -- including himself -- needed to be better.

“When a team struggles offensively like we did it leads to individuals sometimes trying to do too much, and that was the case last night,” he said. “I won't fault the effort of our guys, but we just did not execute the way we needed to. We need to coach better and our players need to play better. Each of us bears some responsibility for our performance.”

After trailing by just one at halftime, 35-34, the Timberwolves outscored the Raiders 45-27 in the second half to put the game away. Senior Luke Healy was a bright spot for Hudson with 25 points, including three 3-pointers.

Dornfeld said the Raiders would get back to work this week preparing for their Big Rivers Conference opener against Menomonie Thursday night, Dec. 10.

“Being resilient is such an important attribute to develop and sometimes sports gives us an opportunity to practice that,” Dornfeld added.