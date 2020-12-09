HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson girls’ basketball team has taken care of business in its first three nonconference games of the season. Now it’s time to see what they can do in Big Rivers Conference play.

The Raiders found out last Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 8, they were ranked No. 9 in the state in the Division 1 WSN Girls Basketball Coaches poll. They lived up to that billing Tuesday night by going out and routing Division 3 Ellsworth, 68-30, to improve to 3-0 on the season.

But now it’s BRC time, beginning with a road trip to Rice Lake Tuesday night, Dec. 15 and continuing Thursday, Dec. 17 at home against Menomonie and Saturday, Dec. 19, at Eau Claire Memorial. Head coach Jessica Vadnais, however, is continuing to preach the one-game-at-a-time attitude that has served the Raiders so well through the first two weeks.

“We have three tough games in five days,” she stated. “We have to continue to work hard in practice and come out in those games with a lot of energy and intensity. We have to take things one day at a time, and really embrace this journey we are on together.”

The Raiders came out with plenty of fire and energy in their only game last week against Ellsworth.

Hudson jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead, widened the gap to 16-3 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Sophia Jonas seven minutes in, and were up 25-5 midway through the first half following a 3-pointer from Kira Young. By halftime the score was 45-11, and the Raiders cruised to the 68-30 win.

Livi Boily scored a team-high 17 points in the win and Jonas finished with 15 points and a team-high six assists while Audrey Hatfield posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Grace Lewis chipped in nine points and Young had seven points and six rebounds while Grace Hanson contributed six points and four assists and Grace Johnson had four points and 12 boards.

The Raiders are averaging over 68 points in their first three games, all double-digit victories, while allowing 42. They’re also totalling 20 assists per game, something Vadnais said has been a key to their strong start.

“The girls are playing unselfish, team basketball and executing on both ends of the court,” she said. “The start we have gotten in each game has really set the tone. "