HUDSON, Wis.-- Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 8, the Hudson Raiders debuted at No. 9 in the Wisconsin Sports Network Division 1 Girls Basketball Coaches poll. Tuesday night they lived up to that billing with a 68-30 victory over Ellsworth to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Raiders jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead, widened the gap to 16-3 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Sophia Jonas seven minutes in, and were up 25-5 midway through the first half following a 3-pointer from Kira Young.

By halftime the score was 45-11, and the Raiders cruised to the 68-30 win.

Seven Raiders contributed to the team’s total led by Livi Boily with 17 points, Jonas finished with 15 and Audrey Hatfield scored 10 while Grace Lewis had nine, Young and Grace Hansen scored seven apiece and Grace Johnson scored four.

The Raiders have the rest of the week off before opening Big Rivers Conference play Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Rice Lake.