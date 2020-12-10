Ellsworth played in its first conference game of the season on Tuesday with a trip to St. Croix Central. Their visit wasn’t a welcome one, however as St. Croix Central comfortably defeated Ellsworth, 90-45.

St. Croix Central went to work quickly as they built a 48-22 lead in the first half. The second half wasn’t much better for Ellsworth as they were outscored 42-23.

Ellsworth was led by senior Mason Anderson, who had 21 points and nine rebounds. Jack Janke and Kaden Schommer were also key contributors with seven points each.

Ellsworth, 1-1, is next scheduled to host Baldwin-Woodville on Dec. 17.

Spring Valley falls to Elk Mound

Spring Valley doubled its scoring from one half of play to the next but still fell short against Elk Mound, losing 62-54 at home on Tuesday.

The Cardinals had a slow-going first half, only bucketing 18 points compared to Elk Mound’s 27. Spring Valley’s offense found its groove in the second half, scoring 36 points but it was too little, too late.

Tyler Bowman led the Spring Valley attack with a team-high 22 points. Coy Stasiek also hit double-digits with 11 points. Other contributors included Nolan Stans and Mike Bauer with six and five points, respectively.

Spring Valley, 1-1, is next scheduled to play Saturday at home against Independence.