PLUM CITY — Free throws and more free throws. That was the name of the game Saturday as Elmwood/Plum City hosted St. Croix Central for a non-conference matinee game. The Panthers, which went on to win 54-48, were slightly better at the line, and that was all the advantage they needed to get the victory.

Of the 102 combined points, more than one-third came from the free-throw line as St. Croix Central hit 21 free throws and E/PC 14. With all the free shots came plenty of fouls as well. For the Wolves, Hannah Forster and Hailee McDonough fouled out, while Maggie Glaus finished the game but was also in foul trouble throughout.

St. Croix Central built a 10-5 lead to start the game, which would end up being either team’s largest lead throughout the first half. E/PC took a two-point lead with 10:07 left in the half, but the teams went back and forth until the Panthers claimed the 24-23 advantage heading into the break.

St. Croix Central jumped out to a six-point lead with 10 minutes left in the second half, but much like the first half, E/PC battled back and tied it 39-39 with 6:51 remaining. That would be as close as the Wolves would ever get however, as they were outscored at a nearly two-to-one ratio the rest of the way.

Glaus led E/PC in scoring with 18 points. Also scoring for the Wolves were McDonough with eight points, Isabella Forster with six, and Hannah Forster, Lily Webb and Hannah Baier with five points each.

E/PC recovers with win

The close loss to St. Croix Central on Saturday was quickly forgotten as E/PC was the home victor on Monday against Boyceville.

After giving up 54 points two days earlier, the Wolves’ defense clamped down on the Bulldogs to the tune of a 47-34 win. Individual statistics were unavailable.

E/PC, 2-2, is next scheduled to play at home against Spring Valley on Dec. 15.

Prescott still perfect in conference play

Prescott traveled to Osceola on Monday for their second conference game of the season. The Cardinals made the trip a pleasant one as they came home with a blowout win, 81-41.

The game was never really close as Prescott held a 49-12 advantage through the first half. Reserves came in throughout the second half for the Cardinals, but they still held a 32-29 advantage in the final 18 minutes.

Bella Lenz had her highest scoring game this year with 36 points, while shooting over 50% from the field. She also corralled nine rebounds. Nicole Dalman had another big night as well by logging her third double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Other contributors for Prescott include Sydney Matzek with eight points and four assists, and Lila Posthuma with seven points and four rebounds.

Prescott, 3-1, next plays at St. Croix Central on Friday.

Ellsworth no match for Hudson

A one-game break from conference play was not kind to Ellsworth as they lost big to Hudson on Tuesday, 68-30.

The Panthers knew they’d be in for a tough challenge against a strong WIAA Division 1 foe and the Raiders flexed their muscle early and often. Hudson seniors Livy Boily and Sophie Jonas combined for 25 first-half points to give the Raiders a 45-11 lead at halftime.

Ellsworth began to settle in during the second half as they managed to score 19 points while only allowing Hudson 23.

“That is a very, very good basketball team with great talent, size and quickness,” Ellsworth head girls basketball coach Jason Janke said. “I've seen very few teams as strong as them — they'll be fun to keep an eye on this year. We hope that our girls were paying attention and see, first-hand, the level we'd like them to achieve.”

Individually for Ellsworth, Molly Janke and Autumn Earney tied for a team-high 14 points. Janke led the team with six rebounds, while Brianna Giese had a team-high three assists.

Ellsworth, 2-1, will get back to conference action on Thursday with a trip to Amery.

Spring Valley struggles continue

With only two games to their names, Spring Valley has nearly identical results both times out and neither are in their favor. The Cardinals traveled to Mondovi on Tuesday and for the second-consecutive game were outscored by more than 30 points.

Spring Valley lost 55-23, after keeping the score somewhat close through the first half. The Cardinals faced a 21-10 deficit halfway through but then were outscored 34-13 in the second half.

Mara Ducklow was Spring Valley’s offensive leader with nine points. Allison Graham also contributed four points. No other Cardinals’ players scored more than three points.

Spring Valley, 0-2, is next scheduled to play on Friday when they travel to Durand.