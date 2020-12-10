Both the Somerset and St. Croix Central boys’ basketball teams picked up their third straight wins Tuesday night, Dec. 8, with the Spartans posting a 76-44 road victory at Colfax and Central winning its Middle Border Conference opener over Ellsworth at home, 90-45.

At Colfax Tuesday night, three Spartans scored in double digits and the team hit seven 3-pointers in a 32-point victory over the Vikings.

“It was a nice night for the guys,” Somerset coach Troy Wink said. “Everyone that was healthy got in the game and we got off to a faster start than the first three games. I’m very happy with the overall performance of the team.”

Jackson Cook led the Spartans with 20 points and seven rebounds and Melvin Medina-Ortiz had 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals while Trea Kreibich contributed 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Henry Dendinger added eight points in the win while Tate Pitcher and Parker Gebheim scored six each.

The Spartans, now 3-1, will open MBC play with back-to-back games Friday, Dec. 11, at Prescott and Saturday, Dec. 12, at home against Amery.

St. Croix Central doubled up Ellsworth Tuesday night for a 90-45 victory to improve to 3-0 on the season, 1-0 in MBC play.

Colin Hackbarth had the hot hand for the Panthers with six 3-pointers on his way to a 33-point night in addition to contributing three assists and four steals.

Jackson Petitt finished with 11 points and five assists and Conner Nilssen scored 10 points while Gabe Siler came up with nine points, 10 assists, five rebounds, and three steals. Kelson Klin had a team-high eight rebounds and eight points.

The Panthers led 48-22 at the break and never looked back. They will return to action Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Osceola.