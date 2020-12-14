PRESCOTT — The hoop was friendly to Prescott and Somerset on Friday night as both teams’ offenses were able to put up points in bunches. That was the case from the field and on the line — the latter of which is why the Cardinals won their home opener 81-76.

With 2:29 remaining in the game and Prescott up 68-64, the Cardinals proceeded to make 10 of 12 shots from the free-throw line to close out the win. Meanwhile, Somerset hit from behind the arc twice, but struggled at the free-throw line, going 4-of-8 in that same timeframe.

The success at the line wasn’t only in the final minutes either. Prescott went 17-of-21 throughout the game, whereas Somerset had more difficulty, going 13-of-20.

During the opening six minutes of the game, Prescott struggled to hit shots as Somerset took an early lead. With a little more than 11 minutes left in the first half, the Cardinals took their first lead and for the most part never relinquished it. Prescott held a 39-37 advantage at halfway through, but reminiscent of the first half, the Cardinals started the second half slow and Somerset had a 42-41 lead four minutes in. That would be the last time Somerset would have a lead, however as Prescott continued to make clutch shots in the final 14 minutes of the game.

Jordan Malmlov led Prescott with 22 points, followed by Dallas Wallin with 16 points, and Philip Seifert and Ben Rohl with 12 each. Others scoring for the Cardinals were Aiden Russell with nine points and Teddy Huppert with eight.

Wallin led the team with nine rebounds, followed by Malmlov and Russell wit

Somerset’s Melvin Medina Oritz’s 31 points were tops in the game.

Prescott wins back-to-back

One day after defeating Somerset, Prescott hit the road for a matinee matchup against Regis on Saturday. Much like the night before, the Cardinals were effective shooters, hitting just under 50% from the field — including 14-of-32 from behind the arc — to earn the 77-68 victory.

Although there was some hot shooting, the first half was tight as Prescott held a slim 31-29 lead heading into the break. The second half was when the Cardinals really hit their stride, putting up 46 points to close out the win.

Malmlov was again the Cardinals’ leading scorer with 28 points. He also led the team with nine assists. Wallin had a big day, scoring 17 points and corralling six rebounds. Seifert was the third Cardinal to hit double-digits as he scored 14 points. Other notable performances included Huppert with seven points and six rebounds, Russell with seven points, and Rohl with six rebounds.

Prescott, 2-1, returns to action Tuesday when they host Mondovi.