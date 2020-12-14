Prescott has won each of its first three conference games to start the season, and perhaps just as important, have done so in more convincing fashion each time out. The latest Cardinals victory came Friday night with a 81-32 road win over St. Croix Central.

Prescott has now scored 81 points in back-to-back games. In the first time out, Bella Lenz had a dominant 36-point performance. Against the Panthers on Friday, the Cardinals received a much more balanced attack as seven players scored at least seven points.

Lenz and Nicole Dalman tied for a team-high 17 points, while Lenz added seven rebounds and five steals, and Dalman added 12 rebounds. Other contributors for Prescott included Tori Benck with 11 points, Sydney Matzek with eight points, five assists and five steals, Lila Posthuma with eight points, and Brynley Goehring and Isabel Matzek with seven points each.

Prescott, 4-1, traveled to Ellsworth on Tuesday and then travel to Somerset on Thursday.

Ellsworth win marks a milestone

Ellsworth traveled to Amery on Friday searching for their first victory over Amery in 13 seasons. After a sluggish start, Hayley Bach and Autumn Earney caught fire from the perimeter. The Panthers duo combined for 31 of 34 first-half points, leading Ellsworth to a 34-21 halftime lead. Bach and Earney each sank four 3-pointers in the half.

The Panthers came out of the halftime locker room determined to go home victors. Earney turned up her defensive intensity, turning several tipped balls into steals, which turned into baskets. She scored 18 second-half points, as Ellsworth pulled away to a 68-44 win.

"When Hayley got things going from the outside early on, it seemed it kicked all the girls into high gear on defense," Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said. "She got hot early and Autumn followed suit, they combined for eight 3's in the half, so those two certainly got us going on the offensive end. Amery was in a zone defense, seemingly very concerned about Autumn, and Hayley stepped up very well in the first half."

Earney led all scorers with 34 points, while Bach scored 19, hitting five 3-pointers. Molly Janke had eight points and added eight rebounds and seven assists.

Next up for Ellsworth, 3-1, will be a home game against Prescott on Tuesday, before traveling to New Richmond on Thursday.

Durand cruises past Spring Valley

Spring Valley’s offensive woes continued Friday night as they dropped their third consecutive conference game to start the year, a 65-17 loss to Durand.

The Cardinals were doomed from the start as they managed only five points in the first half, while giving up 44. The second half was much closer — a 21-12 advantage in favor of Durand — but the damage was already done.

Maddy Olson led Spring Valley with six points, followed by Paige Peabody and Mara Duckow with three points each.

Spring Valley, 0-3, next plays Tuesday when they travel to Elmwood/Plum City.