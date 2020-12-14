“They feel crappy about it,” she said. “And it should hurt because then it matters, and we can work with that. This only hurts us if we don't learn from it and move forward. And that's our objective-- just to get better every single day.”

The Panthers are taking the court this season without a single senior on the varsity roster while Prescott returns four seniors from a team that finished 14-0 in Middle Border Conference play a year ago. St. Croix Central won its season opener a week earlier, 54-48, at Plum City/Elmwood, but Spoo said the Prescott game showed the young Panthers what it will take to compete with the best.

“We know where the bar is now,” Spoo said. “We’ve got to challenge each other. We don't have their length. We don't have their physicality. But we've got to be able to figure out how to replicate as much of that as we can in practice so that we continue to get better.”

Despite trailing 46-22 at the break and 68-28 with ten minutes remaining, Spoo said she liked the way the Panthers fought till the end.

“I thought we did a good job, not only fighting but being more physical,” she said. “They were letting us play so I said we need to toughen up and stand up for ourselves a little bit. And I was pleased that we did that. That doesn't mean playing dirty or anything, but you’ve got to stand up for yourself sometimes.”

Sophomore Alayna Hackbarth was the leading scorer for the Panthers with seven points while junior Katie Gostovich had six points, five rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Delany Lloyd also scored six points while juniors Anna Sauer and Hannah Finholt had four points each.

Spoo said it will take time for the young Panthers to find their swagger.

“I think with girls unfortunately, a lot of times the offensive confidence or cockiness or swagger that a lot of guys have is not there, let alone maybe the skill set,” she said. “So we really want to continue to build that part and we'll catch up on the defensive stuff. I feel good about that and I think they’ve bought in and are excited and they're hungry. I like going into battle with them.”

Somerset girls earn first win

Dani Schachtner and Heather Gaikowski each posted a double-double and the Somerset girls’ dominated the offensive glass in a 65-44 victory, Friday night, Dec. 11, at home.

Schachtner finished with 19 points and 19 rebounds, 11 on the offensive end, and Gaikowksi had 14 points and 11 boards to lead the Spartans to their first win of the season.

“The girls played really well,” head coach Cory Lindenberg said. “We did a good job of leveraging our height advantage in the post. Dani and Heather cleaned up the offensive boards and those extra possessions helped us pull away in the first half.”

Kenzie Leccia had the hot hand from beyond the arc early and finished with four 3-pointers on her way to an 18-point, five rebound, four assist and five steal night as the Spartans led 36-20 at the break and never looked back.

“She continues to fill the stat sheet, not just with points but with rebounds, assists, and steals,” Lindenberg said about Leccia. “So far this year each player has kind of taken a turn being the leading scorer, so it will be exciting to see what happens when everyone is able to turn it on at the same time, and then the next step will be finding consistency.”

Dani Schachtner also blocked five shots on the defensive end while Rachel Gaikowksi contributed seven points and five rebounds in the win. The Spartans outrebounded the Chieftains 55-35 and outscored Osceola 32-20 in the paint.

Next up for Somerset, now 1-3 on the season, is a home game against Prescott Thursday, Dec. 17.