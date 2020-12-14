HUDSON, Wis. -- Hudson’s boys’ basketball team dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 53-49 loss at Menomonie last Thursday, Dec. 10. And things won’t get any easier in the week ahead.

The Raiders’ will face two of the top teams in the Big Rivers Conference this week beginning with a road game at defending conference champion Chippewa Falls Tuesday, Dec. 15, followed by their first home game of the season Friday night, Dec. 18, against Eau Claire Memorial.

“Chip has two of the top players in the conference in Joe Reuter and Jacob Walzak, so we will have our hands full,” Raider coach John Dornfeld said. “We are just emphasizing steady, daily improvement right now and to keep competing hard.”

The Raiders competed hard in their BRC opener at Menomonie last Thursday and led 31-25 at halftime. But the Mustangs held Hudson to just 18 points in the second half and outscored them by ten to pull out a four-point victory.

Dornfeld said he wasn’t discouraged by the loss.

“I thought we definitely made some strides as a team on Thursday, especially on the defensive side,” he said. “We had a strong defensive and rebounding performance. The boys played really hard so I'm happy with their effort, but we struggled to score the basketball. I felt like overall our shot selection was fine but we could not get shots to drop.”

Luke Healy was the lone Raider who did get shots to drop, going 11-of-17 from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, on his way to leading all scorers with 28 points. He also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.

“Luke Healy had an outstanding game both offensively and defensively,” Dornfeld said. “He did a really good job involving his teammates.”

Brandon Moeri was Hudson’s second leading scorer with nine points while Carter Herink finished with six points and five rebounds.

Dornfeld said Herink played a tremendous game defensively, holding Menomonie’s 6-foot, 9-inch Noah Fedderson to 13 points.

“He did a good job neutralizing a very good 6'9 inside-outside player,” the coach noted.