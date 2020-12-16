ELLSWORTH, Wis. — Despite a scare in the first half, Prescott never faced sustained pressure from Ellsworth in a battle of undefeated Middle Border Conference teams on Tuesday. Once the Cardinals found their footing, they never looked back and cruised to a 79-38 victory.

The Panthers played an up-tempo style in the first 13 minutes of the game that gave Prescott fits early on. Autumn Earney was all over the court in the first half, stealing passes and leading fast breaks to a tune of 10 points halfway through the game.

Prescott began to change up its defensive looks midway through the first half and it largely ended the fast-break opportunities for Ellsworth. Once their transition game was disrupted, the Panthers struggled to set up their offense as the Cardinals’ persistent pressure on ball handlers led to frequent turnovers and contested shots.

By the final whistle in the first half, Prescott had built a 36-21 lead.

The Cardinals’ lead only grew in the second half. They opened the half on a 13-5 run in the first six minutes, which then turned into a 56-28 lead halfway through the final frame.

"We switched to three different defenses and I think it's good that we can do that kind of stuff in creating some of those turnovers and putting pressure," Prescott head girls' basketball coach Rob Radloff said. "A lot of teams are going to see film of each other, especially in conference. You can scout the heck out of each other, so I'm sure they practiced against that full-court pressure all week."

Prescott never let off the gas and continued to build its lead until the end as they outscored Ellsworth 43-17 in the second half.

Nicole Dalman of Prescott led all scorers with 23 points. Fellow senior and star guard Bell Lenz only scored 13 points but added 11 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals. Other key contributors for Prescott included Tori Benck with 12 points and five assists, Lila Posthuma with 10 points and six rebounds, and Erin Boatman with seven points and six rebounds.

Ellsworth was led by Earney’s 18 points. Molly Janke added another 10 points, while Lily Puhrmann had six points.

“We had to take some chances on defense against Prescott," Ellsworth head girls’ basketball coach Jason Janke said. “We gave them some things that were a little risky, but they're a real nice ballclub whose depth we can't quite match right now. Give their players credit, a couple of them we hoped might have an off-night, didn't.”

Ellsworth, 3-2, travels to New Richmond on Friday for its next game.

Prescott, 5-1, is next scheduled to travel to Somerset on Thursday.