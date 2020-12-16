RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- It might have come two weeks after originally planned, but the River Falls boys’ basketball team finally played its season opener Tuesday night, Dec. 15, and the result was a resounding 64-41 victory over Menomonie.

Senior Zac Johnson led all scorers with 20 points and classmate JT Dougherty scored 14 as the Wildcats led wire-to-wire.

Dougherty blocked the Mustangs’ first shot of the game and drilled a 3-pointer at the other end for the first points of the game, and Johnson blocked a shot from behind, leading to a layup to put River Falls up 5-0 before the Mustangs got a ball to the rim.

It was 39-19 at the break and the Wildcats held Menomonie scoreless for the first seven minutes of the second half while increasing their lead to 47-19.

Junior Michael Schurman contributed eight points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in the win while junior Jacob Landgraf had seven points and five boards.

River Falls shot 55 percent from the field (28-of-51) while holding Menomonie to 33 percent shooting (13-of-40). The Mustangs entered the game with a record of 3-1.

River Falls will visit Prescott for a 2:30 p.m. matinee this Saturday, Dec. 19.

Other scores

In other local action Tuesday night, the New Richmond boys’ basketball team posted a 78-44 victory over Amery in its season opener and St. Croix Central improved to 4-0 with a 76-32 win at Osceola while Hudson dropped to 0-3 on the season with a 74-70 loss at Chippewa Falls.

The Hudson girls, meanwhile, stayed undefeated with a 49-40 victory at Rice Lake and New Richmond beat Amery 41-29 in its season opener while River Falls fell to Eau Claire North, 61-54.

