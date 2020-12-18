After a rough outing against St. Croix Central the last time out, Ellsworth got back on track with a solid 63-41 win against Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday.

Mason Anderson recorded his third consecutive 20-plus point night, with this game being his highest total yet — 28. Jack Janke also recorded his highest-scoring game of the year with 14 points. Others contributing points on the night were Spencer Schultz and Kaden Schommer with seven points, Carson Nugent with five, and Josh Bechal with a pair.

Ellsworth, 2-1, is back in action Friday when they travel to Amery. The Panthers will then travel to Prescott on Monday for their last game before the holiday break.

E/PC hits the hardwood for first time

Elmwood/Plum City was able to get in its first game of the season Thursday — a home matchup with Clear Lake. The Wolves couldn’t turn the occasion into victory however, as they came up short in a low-scoring affair, 47-39.

E/PC fell behind early and faced a 23-15 deficit heading into halftime. The Wolves recovered nicely in the second half to score 24 points but so did Clear Lake, putting a stamp on their eight-point win.

Individual statistics were unavailable.

E/PC, 0-1, is next scheduled to host Elk Mound on Monday.

Prescott wins big in nonconference game

Prescott is on a roll. After losing their first contest of the year, they’ve now won three straight — the latest being a 91-73 victory over Mondovi on Tuesday.

The outcome of the game between the two nonconference foes was never in doubt as the Cardinals scored a season-high 52 points by halftime. Their 52-29 lead put the game well out of reach early, and even though Mondovi outscored Prescott in the second half, it was not nearly enough to present a credible threat.

Jordan Malmlov was again the focal point of the Prescott offense as he put up a game-high 33 points. He also had seven rebounds, six assists and one steal. The Cardinals had two others reach double-digits in points scored — Dallas Wallin with 15 and Philip Seifert with 11. Wallin also scooped up 11 rebounds as well to record the team’s first double-double of the season.

Other notable performances for Prescott included Tanner Dalman with nine points, Aiden Russell with seven rebounds and four points, and Justin Syverson with five points, eight assists and four steals.

Prescott, 3-1, hosts Osceola on Friday for its next game and then hosts River Falls on Saturday.