HAMMOND, Wis.-- There’s no doubt that the St. Croix Central boys’ basketball team is off to a hot start this season, but they took it to a whole new level Friday night, Dec. 18, at home against New Richmond.

The Panthers jumped out to a 16-0 lead, led 63-28 at the half, and topped the 100-point mark with just over two minutes remaining to post a 102-58 victory over the Tigers for their fifth straight win of the season.

“This was just a fun game to watch,” Panther coach Randy Jordan said. “We want to play that style of game every night and if we get teams that want to play it with us, it's gonna be a lot of fun to watch.”

Central didn’t score its first basket until nearly three minutes had elapsed but led 16-0 before the Tigers got on the scoreboard five minutes in. That’s when the Panthers unleashed a full-court press that led to a number of quick baskets off Tiger turnovers and it was a 27-5 game midway through the first half.

C.J. Campbell led a New Richmond run to make it 33-18 before the Panthers exploded for 30 points over the final 5:44 of the half to take a 63-28 lead into the locker room.

“That was a great run that last five minutes,” Jordan noted. “They closed the gap a little bit but we answered the call, I thought, pretty well.”

Kelson Klin and Jackson Pettit each had 14 points in the first half on their way to 23 and 20 point games, respectively.

The Panthers continued to pour it on after the break and led 73-37 three minutes in, and opened up their biggest lead of the game, 93-47, with 6:43 remaining. With the starters on the bench, junior Conner Nilssen hit a jumper with 2:25 left to put the Panthers over the century mark.

Nilssen finished with 13 points in the victory and Colin Hackbarth had 11, including three 3-pointers, while all nine of Spencer Trainor’s points came from beyond the arc. Carson Hinzman added eight points, all in the second half, as 10 different Panthers scored at least two points.

Jordan said the Panthers are at their best when they’re pressuring other teams and pushing the ball up the court.

“I think we’ve got the depth,” he said. “I think we’ve got the guys to be able to do that. And that's what we try to do because the kids enjoy it. Everybody enjoys minutes.”

Campbell finished with 31 points for New Richmond while Brady Lease scored eight.

St. Croix Central, now 5-0, will host Stanley-Boyd Tuesday, Dec. 22, while New Richmond (1-1), will host Chippewa Falls that night.