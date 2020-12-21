RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- There are a lot of new faces on the defending Big Rivers Conference champion River Falls girls’ basketball team. And that showed in the Wildcats’ first three games of the season last week.

After opening the season with a 61-54 loss at Eau Claire North Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Cats made their home opener a happy one with a 42-33 victory over Chippewa Falls Thursday, Dec. 17, before dropping a 54-43 decision at home to Rice Lake Saturday, Dec. 19.

With four sophomores and two freshmen on the roster, head coach Ian Sticht said the Wildcats are still getting their feet under them.

“With so many new faces at the varsity level, we (the coaches) are still learning a lot about what each player brings,” he said. “A lot of what we are doing right now is trying to figure out where each player fits in and what their roles are. At this point in the season, a lot of that is happening during games.”

Sticht said opening the season against three straight conference opponents might benefit the Wildcats in the long run.

“All three of our opponents have thrown different things at us, and our coaches have been able to see players at different spots. And we are getting a much better sense of what we need to work on and who can handle what,” he said.

The Wildcats trailed Eau Claire North by just one, 31-30, at the break last Tuesday before coming up just short at the end of a 61-54 loss. Senior Rachel Randleman picked up where she left off last season with a 23 point night while freshman Keyah Strop and sophomores Maria Vitt and Ella Peters scored seven points each. Strop and Peters also had five rebounds each while Strop dished out a team-high five assists. Senior Taylor Kasten led the team in rebounds with six.

Two nights later in their home opener against Chippewa Falls, Strop had nine points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals and Kasten scored eight points in a 42-33 win over the Cardinals. River Falls outrebounded Chippewa Falls 39-28 with Vitt pulling down nine rebounds, Randleman eight and Peters seven.

Saturday at home against Rice Lake, the score was tied 13-13 with six minutes remaining in the first half before the Warriors slowly pulled away for a 54-43 win.

Randleman led the Wildcats with 15 points and Strop had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists while freshman Jaden Schwantz contributed six points and five boards.

Through three games, Sticht said offensively the Wildcats are starting to trust each other more.

“We have grown by leaps and bounds in our ability to execute and create great shots,” he said “Players are learning patience and how important that really is at the varsity level.”

Defensively, he said the Cats are starting to communicate better, but still have a long way to go to compete at the varsity level.

“We are starting to figure out our identity and our strengths and weaknesses,” he noted.

The Wildcats will visit New Richmond Monday, Dec. 28, before hosting Somerset for a 3 p.m. matinee Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Raiders girls ranked No. 7 in state

Hudson’s girls’ basketball team won its first two Big Rivers Conference games of the season last week, both on the road, to improve to 5-0 and move into the No. 7 spot in the WisPrepSports Division 1 Coaches Poll.

The Raiders posted a 49-40 victory Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Rice Lake before routing Eau Claire Memorial 49-26 on Saturday.

Hudson coach Jess Vadnais said the Raiders are playing well on both sides of the ball, and described the team’s defense as “nasty,” while allowing just 39 points per game.

“I always stress defense and rebounding because some nights those shots are going to be tougher to come by on the offensive end,” she said.

The Raiders held Eau Claire Memorial to just eight first half points in their latest victory. Meanwhile eight different players contributed on the offensive end, led by Sophia Jonas with 12 points and Audrey Hatfield with 12. Hatfield completed a double-double by grabbing 14 rebounds while Grace Lewis finished with nine points and six boards.

Hatfield had 20 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots last Tuesday at Rice Lake, Jonas had nine points and five rebounds and Johnson pulled down six boards in a 49-40 Hudson win.

The Raiders will visit Eau Claire North Tuesday, Dec. 22 and travel to Wausau West for an afternoon game Wednesday, Dec. 30 before returning home to host Rice Lake Monday, Jan. 4.

Vadnais said the Raiders are embracing their No. 7 state ranking, and the pressure that comes with it.

“You have to enjoy the journey and they are doing a great job of that so far,” she said. “We are taking it one day at a time, enjoying every day and every opportunity we are given. This is a special group of girls and they work hard for each other and it shows out on the court.”