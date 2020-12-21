HUDSON, Wis.-- After opening the season with three straight road losses, the Hudson boys’ basketball team finally played a home game Friday night and posted a 60-39 victory over Eau Claire Memorial.

The Raiders used a quick start to build a 37-16 halftime lead before each team scored 23 points in the second half.

Luke Healy finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Hudson while Owen Weadge hit four 3-pointers on his way to a 14-point night and Brandon Moeri contributed nine points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

Three nights earlier at Chippewa Falls, Healy scored 37 points in a 74-70 loss to the Cardinals.

Moeri finished with 12 points and Carter Herink scored nine while Weadge and John Witcher finished with six each.

Hudson, now 1-3, will host Eau Claire North Tuesday night, Dec. 22, and visit Neenah Tuesday, Dec. 29.