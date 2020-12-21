NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- New Richmond’s girls’ basketball team hit the ground running last week with a 41-29 road win at Amery Tuesday, Dec. 15 and a 61-53 victory over Ellsworth Friday, Dec. 18, at home.

Barb Kling led all scorers at Amery with 21 points while Brooke Blaszczyk scored eight and Gabby Aune had seven. Sophie Ballard was the Tigers’ leading rebounder with six and Brooklyn Jackson had five while Blaszczyk and Aune grabbed four each. Kling and Ballard also came up with four steals apiece.

Friday at home against Ellsworth, Kling led four Tigers in double figures in scoring with 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Blaszczyk had 15 points and nine boards in a 61-53 victory over the Panthers. Leah DeYoung finished with 10 points, eight rebounds five assists and two blocked shots while Aune contributed 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The Tigers will visit River Falls Monday, Dec. 28.

Central can’t hang on at Amery

The St. Croix Central girls’ basketball team battled back from a double-digit deficit early in the second half to take a four point lead late but couldn’t hang on in a 52-49 loss at Amery Thursday, Dec. 17.

After trailing 26-15 at the break the Panthers outscored the Warriors 33-22 in the second half but it wasn’t enough.

“We were moving the ball inside and out very well against Amery’s zone and once we took a couple of shots confidently we started to execute on both sides of the ball more effectively,” Central coach Holly Spoo said while pointing out the Panthers had 16 assists on their 20 field goals. “Defensively we just didn’t do a very good job of doing the little things that we are capable of doing and show every day in practice.”

Sydney Burgess scored 13 points to lead the Panthers with nine points and four assists while Anna Sauer contributed six points, eight rebounds and four assists and Ashley Schmidt added six points and seven boards. Delaney Lloyd dished out a team-high six assists.

The loss dropped the Panthers to 1-2 on the season, but Spoo said she likes the direction the team is heading in.

“In all three games the girls have continued to battle,” she said. “All season we will need to continue to learn-- about how we want to play, about how to be mentally tough, about each other, and about the X’s and O’s. But we just have to trust the process every day and through February. This group has come a long way already and it’s just the tip of what we are capable of.”

The Panthers return to action Tuesday, Jan. 5, at New Richmond.