Despite digging an early nine-point deficit on the road against New Richmond on Friday, the Panthers dug in on defense and fought to a 24-21 halftime lead. However, the Tigers began to hit shots from behind the arc in the second half and defeated the Panthers, 61-53.

Brianna Giese led a defensive effort that slowed the Tigers’ first-half attack, while Autumn Earney and Hayley Bach scored 18 of the team’s 24 first-half points.

“We did not come out strong on offense and it hurt us on the defensive end as well,” Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said. “I thought our game plan was solid, but part of the plan was to exert some full-court defensive pressure which requires you to score in order to set things up. We were very impatient early and that allowed New Richmond to find some easy baskets early on.”

The Panther defense held New Richmond to 12 points over the last 14 minutes of the first half, and things looked to be going Ellsworth’s way. The Tigers had other plans however, as they came out of the halftime locker room poised for a shooting display from 3-point range that would prove to be the difference.

“Our kids were in it till the very end,” Janke said. “We were very pleased with the girls’ ability and willingness to fight through adversity. If you watched the first three minutes of the game, shut it off, and then were told we led at halftime, I don’t think you’d have believed your eyes or ears.”

Earney led all scorers with 30 points, while Molly Janke and Bach followed with 12 and nine points, respectively. Janke led the Panthers with nine rebounds, followed by Bach and Lily Puhrmann with eight apiece.

Ellsworth, 3-3, travel to Chippewa Falls on Tuesday and then returned for a rematch with New Richmond on Jan. 7.

Spring Valley still searching for first win

Spring Valley put together its best offensive performance of the season on Friday with a 38-point effort, but it wasn’t near enough as Turtle Lake netted 66 points of its own to secure the win.

The Cardinals actually scored more points in the first half than the total in both of its two previous games. Leading the way was Mara Ducklow with 11 points and Allison Graham with nine.

Spring Valley reverted back to sub-30 point scoring on Monday, as Chetek-Weyerhaeuser more than doubled the Cardinals’ total for the 56-27 road win.

In five games to start the season, the Cardinals have scored more than 30 points once and less than 25 points three times.

Charlie Vanasse led the Cardinals with 11 points, followed by Ducklow with four.

Spring Valley, 0-5, next plays Dec. 30 at home against Boyceville.