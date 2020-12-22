PRESCOTT, Wis. — In a game that went back and forth the entire 36 minutes, it seemed like the team that had the last good shot opportunity was going to win. In both halves of play, Ellsworth dominated the first nine minutes while Prescott controlled the second nine. Also in both halves the Cardinals were the team in front, leading to a 78-67 home win on Monday against the Panthers.

Ellsworth opened the game on a 12-4 run and maintained a lead until 2 minute, 10 second mark when Jordan Malmlov hit a floater to give Prescott the 26-25 advantage. The Cardinals held their lead through the half, but the Panthers wouldn’t go away quietly. Ellsworth opened the second half much like the first — by going on a 14-7 run to retake the lead, 41-40.

The two teams traded leads six times until Prescott took a 59-54 lead with 8:11 to play. Then the shots stopped falling for the Cardinals. With four scoreless minutes Ellsworth reclaimed the lead, 60-59, on a Jack Janke basket.

Much like the cold snap that gripped the Cardinals, the Panthers fell into a similar drought. In the final four minutes of play, Ellsworth hit only shots and went 3-of-6 at the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Prescott made four baskets and went a perfect 9-for-9 at the line to complete the win.

Game notes and stats

Prescott was forced to play without junior forward Aiden Russell for the bulk of the first half as he recorded his third foul seven minutes into the game. Ellsworth’s Shane Lange also had three fouls in the first half but wasn’t forced to sit on the bench for an extended period. Neither fouled out as they accumulated only one foul in the second half.

Malmlov led all scorers with 34 points. Dallas Wallin had a big game as well with 23 points for Prescott.

Ellsworth was led by Mason Anderson's 27 points. Janke recorded 16 points and Spencer Schultz had 14.

Ellsworth, 2-2, has a nearly two-week break before their next game, a Jan. 2 home matchup with River Falls.

Prescott, 5-2, was right back in action Tuesday night against Glenwood City (results unavailable before publishing) and then are also on break until Jan. 2 when they travel to New Richmond.

Ellsworth cruises past Amery

Ellsworth showcased its defensive prowess on Friday as it had little trouble defeating Amery, 59-30. The win marked the second consecutive for the Panthers and third game this season with three double-digit point scorers.

Anderson had a team-high 13 points to go with five rebounds and five assists. He was followed by Lange’s 12 points, five rebounds and four assists, as well as Schultz’s 12 points and four rebounds. Janke also had a team-high six assists.

Prescott splits games late last week

Prescott played back-to-back nights Friday and Saturday last week and split its games.

On Friday, the Cardinals hosted Osceola in a low-scoring affair. Prescott won the game 55-50, but not without marking the lowest point total it has achieved this season.

Malmlov was the leading scorer with 18 points. He also added six assists and four rebounds. Wallin had 13 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Philip Seifert was the third Cardinal to hit double-digits with 12 points. Aiden Russell also had a strong game with seven points and eight rebounds.

On Saturday, the Cardinals were soundly defeated by River Falls. The Wildcats flexed their muscle early, building a 50-15 lead at the halfway point. Prescott performed far better in the second half but River Falls never let up, winning 92-65.

Malmlov scored a team-high 32 points, to go along with four rebounds and three assists. Wallin put in 16 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Teddy Huppert also performed well with nine points and four rebounds.

E/PC notches first win

Elmwood/Plum City recorded its first win of the season Monday when they hosted Elk Mound. The Wolves conceded 47 points — the same as in their season-opening loss to Clear Lake — but edged past the Mounders with 49 points to earn the two-point victory.

Individual statistics were unavailable.

E/PC, 1-1, returned to the court on Tuesday with a trip to Colfax (results unavailable prior to publishing) and then play next Tuesday on the road against Independence.