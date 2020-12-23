In the last game before winter break, Prescott traveled to Glenwood City for a nonconference game. After being challenged in its last three games, the Cardinals could breathe a little easier on Tuesday with an 80-46 win.

Prescott was led by Dallas Wallin's double-double performance. He scored a team-high 25 points and tied for a team-high 10 rebounds. Second in scoring were Jordan Malmlov with 10 points and four assists, and Teddy Huppert with 10 points and nine rebounds. Aiden Russell also scored eight points and had 10 rebounds, while Justin Syverson contributed seven points.

Prescott, 6-2, next plays Jan. 2 with a trip to New Richmond.

Anderson over 1,000 points

Ellsworth added Menomonie to the schedule to give them two games in as many nights, but the added game also meant two straight losses as well.

The Panthers kept things tight through the first half, trailing 27-26 in the first 18 minutes of play. In the second half, Menomonie outpaced the Ellsworth by eight points to give the Mustangs a 55-46 victory.

Almost the entirety of Ellsworth's points came from Mason Anderson and Jack Janke as both had 22 points. The game also marked a milestone for Anderson as he eclipsed the 1,000 point mark.

Sam Kollbaum scored the other two points. Anderson also led the team with 10 rebounds.

Ellsworth, 3-3, next plays Jan. 2 at home against River Falls.

E/PC falls in back-to-back nights

Elmwood/Plum City played in its second game in as many nights, and lost for the second time as well, 63-48 to Colfax.

The Wolves faced a 31-23 deficit at halftime and the second half played out nearly identical to the first, resulting in the loss.

Luke Webb led E/PC with 15 points, followed by Basil Gilles with 12 and Tyler Bauer with nine.

E/PC, 1-2, next plays Dec. 29 at Independence.