After watching a 15-point second half lead evaporate, senior Luke Healy hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining to force overtime, then scored the first four points of the extra session to spark Hudson to a 75-70 victory over Eau Claire North Tuesday night, Dec. 22, in Hudson.

The Raiders led 38-25 at the break and were up 41-29 early in the second half before the Huskies went on an 8-2 run to cut the gap to 48-37.

A 3-pointer by Brandon Moeri and two straight baskets from Healy gave the Raiders their biggest lead of the game, 56-41, with 9 minutes, 30 seconds remaining. But the Huskies wouldn’t go away and pulled within five, 62-57, with just over three minutes left before tying the score at 62-62 with 1:16 remaining.

A 3-pointer by North’s Kyle Greenlund with 40 seconds left gave the Huskies a three-point lead before Healy broke a nearly four minute scoring drought for the Raiders by nailing a 3-pointer to tie the score. Hudson’s defense forced a long 3-point attempt by the Huskies at the buzzer that missed the mark to send the game to overtime tied 65-65.

Healy hit a step-back jumper from the foul line to open the extra session, and after a Husky miss he made two free throws to give Hudson a 69-65 lead. The lead was two, 71-69, with a minute left before Moeri hit a layup and John Witcher made two free throws to seal the 75-70 win.

Healy led all scorers with 31 points and Moeri scored 22 while Witcher and Carter Herink contributed seven each.

The win was the second straight for the Raiders and gives them a record of 2-3 heading into a Dec. 29 road trip to Neenah.

Cold shooting dooms River Falls

River Falls shot just 29 percent from the field, including 3-of-34 from 3-point range, in a 51-41 loss at Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday night, Dec. 22.

The loss was the first of the season for the Wildcats, who entered the game ranked fourth in the state in Division 2.

Zac Johnson was the only Wildcat in double figures in scoring with 10 points while Jacob Landgraf had nine points off the bench and Liam Dougherty scored eight, including two of the Cats’ three 3-pointers. River Falls only went to the free throw line four times and made just two.

Johnson and JT Dougherty pulled down nine rebounds each as the Wildcats outrebounded the Old Abes 40-31. Michael Schurman sparked the defense with seven steals.

River Falls’ game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Rice Lake was postponed, leaving them with a break until they host New Richmond Tuesday, Dec. 29. They’ll host St. Croix Central on New Year’s Eve in a 1 p.m. matinee.

St. Croix Central stays perfect

Kelson Klin scored 17 points, Jackson Pettit had 16 and Carson Hinzman scored 12 while 10

as St. Croix Central improved to 6-0 on the season with an 88-47 nonconference victory over Stanley-Boyd Tuesday night, Dec. 22, in Hammond.

Cayden LaVenture contributed nine points and Spencer Trainor, Gabe Siler and Conner Nilssen had six each as ten different Panthers finished with at least three points in the win.

The Panthers, who are averaging 84.5 points in their six wins, will visit River Falls Thursday, Dec. 31.

New Richmond falls to Chippewa Falls

The New Richmond boys’ basketball team found itself down by 16 at halftime Tuesday night, Dec. 22, at home against Chippewa Falls, 40-24, and the Cardinals continued to pull away in the second half to hand the Tigers a 70-43 loss.

CJ Campbell led New Richmond with 22 points while Brady Lease was the Tigers’ next leading scorer with six. Drew Effertz contributed five points, eight rebounds and three assists in the loss.

The Tigers, now 1-2, will visit River Falls Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Somerset wins twice

Somerset’s boys went into the Christmas break on a high note with back-to-back wins over Osceola Monday, Dec. 21, and St. Croix Falls Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The Spartans defeated Osceola, 61-41, Monday night and St. Croix Falls, 72-52, Tuesday to improve to 7-2 on the season.

Melvin Medina-Ortiz led the Spartans Monday night with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals while Jackson Cook finished with 15 points, three rebounds and three steals. Trae Kreibich contributed 13 points and four rebounds while Tate Pitcher registered three points, four rebounds and four steals.

Individual statistics from Tuesday night’s win over St Croix Falls were unavailable.

Somerset will return to action Tuesday, Dec. 29, at home against Glenwood City.