Somerset’s girls’ basketball team scored the first four points in its game with St. Croix Falls Tuesday night, Dec. 22, but St. Croix Falls answered with a 7-0 run and the Spartans could never get any closer than three the rest of the way in a 67-44 loss to the Saints.

After trailing by ten at the break, 35-25, the Spartans narrowed the gap to 35-32 on a Dani Schachtner drive with 15 minutes remaining but that’s as close as they could get.

Taylor Paulson led Somerset with 13 points and Rachel Gaikowski scored nine while Schachtner had seven and Heather Gaikowski scored six.

Somerset, now 3-5 on the season, will next visit River Falls Tuesday, Dec. 29 before hosting Unity Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Hudson hands Eau Claire North first loss

In a battle of unbeatens, the seventh-ranked Hudson girls’ basketball team jumped on Eau Claire North early and went on to a 59-43 victory over the Huskies Tuesday night, Dec. 22, in Eau Claire.

Sophia Jonas scored 16 points, Audrey Hatfield had 12 and Livi Boily contributed 11 as the Raiders improved to 6-0 on the season.

Hudson led 34-22 at the break and never looked back.

“We played great team basketball and got the ball up the floor well in transition,” head coach Jess Vadnais said. “Another good game on the defensive end too, giving up 43 on the road.”

Next up for Hudson is another road game at Wausau West Wednesday, Dec. 30. Vadnais said the Raiders will continue to work hard in practice to get better every day.

“There were a few too many turnovers for my liking, so we will shore those up going into next week’s game,” she said.