Ellsworth righted the ship and got back in the win column on Tuesday after two consecutive losses last week. Playing in their final game before a two-week holiday break, the Panthers traveled to Chippewa Falls and came away with a 70-50 victory.

The Panthers jumped out to a 12-point advantage by halftime, taking a 38-26 lead into the second half. The final 18 minutes played out much like the first as Ellsworth continued to outplay Chippewa Falls, this time by an eight-point advantage.

Autumn Earney had a game-high 37 points, which marked a new season-high for her. Molly Janke also hit double-digits as she totaled 16 points. Behind the top two scorers were Lily Puhrmann with seven points, Ava Brookshaw with six and Brianna Giese with three.

Ellsworth, 4-3, has a two-week break as it next plays Jan. 7 at home against New Richmond.