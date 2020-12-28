HUDSON, Wis.-- Fresh off a win in a battle of unbeatens last week at Eau Claire North, the seventh-ranked Hudson girls’ basketball team will face another undefeated team on the road this week at Wausau West.

The Raiders topped Eau Claire North 59-43 Tuesday night, Dec. 22, in Eau Claire to improve to 6-0 on the season. They’ll face another 6-0 team in Wausau West Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 30, and head coach Jess Vadnais said they’ve been working hard in practice to get better every day.

“There were a few too many turnovers for my liking,” Vadnais said about the Eau Claire North win.

Hudson jumped out to a 34-22 halftime lead against the Huskies and never looked back. Sophia Jonas finished with a team-high 16 points while Audrey Hatfield posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in addition to three steals and a blocked shot. Livi Boily contributed 11 points and three steals and Grace Johnson had nine points and eight rebounds while Grace Hanson chipped in eight points.

“We played great team basketball and got the ball up the floor well in transition,” Vadnais said. “Another good game on the defensive end too, giving up 43 on the road.”

The Raiders turned the ball over 17 times but came up with 11 steals.

Hudson will need another strong defensive effort Wednesday against Wausau West, who is averaging 68.8 points through its first six games.

Following their fourth straight road game Wednesday, the Raiders will return home to host Rice Lake Monday, Jan. 4 before a rematch with Eau Claire North at home Friday, Jan. 8.