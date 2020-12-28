SOMERSET, Wis.-- Somerset’s boys’ basketball went into the Christmas break on a high note with back-to-back wins over Osceola Monday, Dec. 21, and St. Croix Falls Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The Spartans defeated Osceola, 61-41, Monday night and St. Croix Falls, 72-52, Tuesday to improve to 7-2 on the season.

Melvin Medina-Ortiz led the Spartans against Osceola with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals while Jackson Cook finished with 15 points, three rebounds and three steals. Trae Kreibich contributed 13 points and four rebounds while Tate Pitcher registered three points, four rebounds and four steals.

Somerset was clinging to a 32-28 lead at the break before outsourcing Osceola 28-13 in the second half. The Spartans came up with 12 steals and scored 27 of their 61 points off turnovers while outscoring the Chieftains 24-14 in the paint.

“I thought our defense in the second half was pretty solid, allowing 13 points,” Spartan coach Troy Wink said. “Nice night with some balanced scoring on the offensive end.”

Tuesday night at home against St. Croix Falls, 11 different players scored at least two points, led by Cook with 18, as the Spartans pulled away for a 72-52 victory.

Medina-Ortiz finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in the win and Pitcher added 11 points and seven rebounds while Kreibich had seven points and Tysen Wink contributed five points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. The Spartans outscored the Saints 50-18 in the paint.

“I was most happy with our balanced scoring,” Coach Wink said. “I think that is one of our strengths so far this year is not relying on just one or two people to score. Defensively we've strung together three straight games holding teams to 52 points or less. That’s important for us to be successful.”

Somerset will return to action in a 2:30 p.m. game Tuesday, Dec. 29, at home against Glenwood City before hosting Unity Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 5:45 p.m.

St. Croix Central stays perfect

Jackson Pettit led three Panthers in double figures with 19 points and came up with six steals on the defensive end as seventh-ranked St. Croix Central improved to 6-0 on the season with an 88-47 victory over Stanley-Boyd Tuesday night, Dec. 22, in Hammond.

Kelson Klin contributed 17 points and seven rebounds and Carson Hinzman had 12 points and eight boards. Cayden LaVenture chipped in nine points and Spencer Trainor, Gabe Siler and Conner Nilssen each had six as ten different Panthers finished with at least three points. Siler also dished out a game-high 10 assists and came up with four steals.

The Panthers, who are averaging 85 points in their six wins and are ranked No. 7 in the state in Division 3, will visit River Falls Thursday, Dec. 31 for a 1 p.m. tip-off. The Wildcats are currently ranked No. 4 in Division 2. They’ll return home to host Prescott Tuesday, Jan. 5.

New Richmond falls to Chippewa Falls

The New Richmond boys’ basketball team found itself down by 16 at halftime Tuesday night, Dec. 22, at home against Chippewa Falls, 40-24, and the Cardinals continued to pull away in the second half to hand the Tigers a 70-43 loss.

CJ Campbell led New Richmond with 23 points and four steals while Brady Lease was the Tigers’ next leading scorer with six. Drew Effertz contributed three points, ten rebounds and three assists in the loss.

The Tigers, now 1-2, will visit River Falls Tuesday night, Dec. 29 before hosting Prescott Saturday, Jan. 2, at 3 p.m.