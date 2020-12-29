NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- Four Tigers scored at least nine points and New Richmond pulled away in the second half to post a 49-39 victory over River Falls in a girls’ nonconference game Monday night, Dec. 29, in New Richmond.

Barb Kling and Brooke Blaszczyk scored 11 points each and Sophie Ballard scored 10 while Leah DeYoung scored all nine of her points in the first half to help the Tigers build a 30-24 lead. New Richmond was able to widen the gap in the second half by going 7-of-11 from the free throw line while River Falls went to the line just twice, making both. Keyah Strop led the Wildcats with 15 points and Rachel Randleman scored nine while Jordan Schwantz had eight.

River Falls will get right back to action Tuesday, Dec. 29, with a 3 p.m. home game against Somerset, while New Richmond is off until Saturday, Jan. 2, at Altoona.