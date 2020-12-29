Prescott returned to the court after 11 days off with rusty shooting to show for it. The Cardinals shot a paltry 28% from inside the arc and went 0-for-11 on 3-pointers. The result was a 62-35 blowout win for St. Croix Falls.

St. Croix Falls held a 21-point advantage through the game's first half, taking a 37-16 lead into the break. The 16 points were the lowest first-half total for Prescott this season — the previous low was 30 points in Hudson on Dec. 1.

In the second half Prescott held St. Croix Falls to only 25 points, but continued to struggle getting shots to fall and only scored 19 points in the final 18 minutes.

Bella Lenz led Prescott with 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Tori Benck was the team's second-highest scorer with nine points. She added two blocks as well.

Other notable performances included Lila Posthuma with six points and Rylie Radloff with six rebounds.

Prescott, 6-2, has a chance to correct its shooting with a home game against Durand on Wednesday.