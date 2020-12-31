Elmwood/Plum City had no trouble getting shots to fall Tuesday at Independence as the Wolves won their second game of the season by a 25-point margin. E/PC not only blew its opponent out, the 72-47 win marked the highest point total the Wolves have hit this year.

Scoring was evenly distributed both as a team and individually. The first half ended with a 36-23 E/PC lead, while the second half was nearly identical on the scoreboard with the Wolves outscoring their nonconference opponent, 36-24.

Individually, E/PC had four reach double-digit scoring and all were within three points of each other. Basil Gilles led the way with 13 points and six rebounds, followed by Luke Webb with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Dayne Whipple with 10 points and three steals, and Tyler Bauer with 10 points and four assists.

E/PC, 2-2, next plays on Tuesday when it hosts Pepin/Alma.

Spring Valley falls just short against Baldwin-Woodville

Last playing over 20 days ago, Spring Valley would have been excused for a rusty performance in just its third game of the season. With a home game against Baldwin-Woodville on the docket Wednesday, the Cardinals not only played well, but nearly defeated their Division 3 opponent.

Spring Valley was held to 22 first-half points, but turned up the offense a bit in the second half and scored 27 in their 50-49 loss.

Tyler Bowman was the Cardinals' leading scorer with 15 points, followed by Connor Ducklow and Brady Bednarek with 10 points apiece.

One day later Spring Valley played its second game in as many days and earned its second win on the season as well. The Cardinals hosted Durand on Thursday and came away with a 58-46 victory.

Spring Valley scored 36 of its 58 points in the first half to carry a 14-point lead into the break. Once the second half began, the Cardinals continued to put pressure on Durand to close out the game.

Ducklow led Spring Valley with 16 points, followed by Bowman with 10, Bednarek and Nolan Stans with nine points apiece, and Mike Bauer with eight points.

Spring Valley, 2-2, next plans at Prairie Farm on Tuesday.