Elmwood/Plum City traveled to Independence on Tuesday for a nonconference matinee matchup. Despite Maggie Glaus scoring 18 points for the Wolves, the Indees' duo of Ziy Conner and Emerson Pronschinske scored 29 and 16 points, respectively to outscore the entire E/PC team.

Although Independence won the game by 12 points, E/PC kept things close throughout most of the game as the trailed 24-20 after the first half. The Wolves couldn't keep up, however and lost 53-41.

Aside from Glaus's team-high 18 points, Anna Blanford also scored nine points and Hailee McDonough scored five. Lily Webb and Hannah Baier also contributed with four points apiece.

E/PC, 2-3, next plays on Tuesday at home against Pepin-Alma.

Area scores

Prescott 52, Durand 35 (Wednesday, Dec. 30)

Spring Valley 61, Boyceville 42 (Wednesday, Dec. 30)

Unity 72, Somerset 65 (Wednesday, Dec. 30)

St. Croix Falls 69, Osceola 41 (Tuesday, Dec. 29)

Somerset 49, River Falls 39 (Tuesday, Dec. 29)