RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- St. Croix Central entered its New Year’s Eve matinee at River Falls ranked No. 7 in the state in Division 3 while the Wildcats were the third-ranked team in Division 2.

And for a while it looked like the Panthers would get the best of the Wildcats as they jumped out to a 13-4 lead. But it was all River Falls after that as the Cats stormed back to take a 39-21 halftime lead on their way to a 62-44 victory.

The win was the second straight for the Wildcats, who ran past New Richmond 84-52 two days earlier to take a 4-1 record into the new year.

Thursday’s loss was the first of the season for St. Croix Central, who were averaging nearly 85 points through their first six games. And they looked like they’d keep up that pace as they scored the first six points on their way to opening up a 13-4 lead five minutes in.

But the Panthers couldn’t buy a bucket over the next seven minutes while River Falls went on a 16-0 run. Zac Johnson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 7:30 left in the half and Liam Dougherty scored on a put-back to give the Cats a 20-13 lead before Kelson Klin broke the Panthers’ scoring drought with a layup with 5:40 remaining.

River Falls used a 10-2 run over the last four minutes of the half, starting and ending with 3-pointers by Chris Chapin, to widen the gap to 39-21 at the break.

St. Croix Central opened the second half with a 3-pointer by Jackson Pettit and a 3-pointer and free throw by Gabe Siler cut the Wildcat lead to 11, 53-42, with 5:32 remaining but that’s as close as the Panthers could get.

Johnson scored 20 of his game-high 29 points to lead the Wildcats while also contributing three assists, three blocked shots and three steals while Chapin finished with 12 points and a pair of steals. JT Dougherty chipped in nine points and Victor Bye had six while Michael Schurman added four points, six rebounds and three assists and Liam Dougherty pulled down 12 boards and blocked two shots.

Carson Hinzman registered a double-double for Central with 18 points and 13 rebounds and Pettit scored eight points while Siler had seven points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals and Klin had seven points and eight boards.

Two days earlier against New Richmond, the Wildcats jumped out to a 41-22 halftime lead and outrebounded the Tigers 47-26 on their way to an 84-52 victory.

Johnson led the Cats with 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Liam Dougherty had 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots while JT Dougherty contributed nine points and six boards. Chapin and Ethan Campbell contributed seven points each in the win.

New Richmond was led by CJ Campbell with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Ben Wacker scored 11.

New Richmond and River Falls will both be back in action Saturday, Jan. 2, with the Tigers hosting Prescott in a 3 p.m. game and River Falls visiting Ellsworth at 2:30. St. Croix Central meanwhile will host Prescott Tuesday, Jan. 5.