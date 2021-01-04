SOMERSET, Wis.-- The Somerset boys’ basketball team celebrated the holidays by giving themselves their fifth and sixth straight wins of the season after back-to-back home victories over Glenwood City and Unity last week.

The Spartans pulled away in the second half to defeat Glenwood City 66-42 Tuesday, Dec. 29 and topped Unity 49-40 less than 24 hours later to improve to 9-2 on the season.

“I felt like our defense held strong in both games,” Spartan coach Troy Wink said. “Both games were close at half.”

The Spartans and Hilltoppers were tied 21-21 at the break before Somerset slowly pulled away in the second half. Trae Kreibich led a balanced Spartan attack with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and Melvin Medina-Ortiz had 12 points, three assists and four steals while Jackson Cook added 11 points, five rebounds and two steals.

The Spartans outscored the Hilltoppers 44-18 in the paint and totalled 22 points off turnovers. They also outrebounded the Hilltoppers 37-23.

Wednesday the Spartans outscored Unity by 12 points inside and outrebounded the Eagles 32-24 but it wasn’t until a Medina-Ortiz put-back of his own shot with 2:38 remaining that Somerset was able to take the lead for good, 39-38.

Unity played all 2-3 zone, which is what they've done forever there, and that made it more challenging to get our shots to fall,” Wink noted. “We made some key stops and converted our free throws to seal that game.”

Medina-Ortiz finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead the Spartans while Kreibich scored 12 points and Cook contributed seven points and seven boards. Tate Pitcher also had seven points and a pair of assists while Tysen Wink pulled down six rebounds.

After hosting Ellsworth Tuesday, Jan. 5, the Spartans will visit New Richmond Thursday, Jan. 7 and visit Rice Lake Friday, Jan. 8.