HUDSON, Wis.-- The sixth-ranked Hudson girls basketball team made easy work out of Rice Lake Monday night, Jan. 4 at home, jumping out to a 30-17 halftime lead on its way to a 64-40 victory to improve to 7-0 on the season.

Four Raiders scored in double digits with Audrey Hatfield recording a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds in addition to blocking two shots.

Sophia Jonas finished with team-highs of 15 points and five assists and Livi Boily scored 13 points while Grace O’Brien had 12 points and five rebounds.

Hudson is scheduled to return to action at home Friday night, Jan. 8 against Eau Claire North (3-2) before making the short trip to New Richmond (4-1) for a nonconference matinee Saturday, Jan. 9.