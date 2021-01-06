HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson’s boys basketball team shook off some rust from a two-week layoff and pulled away from Rice Lake in the second half for an 85-68 victory over the Warriors Tuesday night, Jan. 5, at home.

The win was the third straight for the Raiders after opening the season with three straight losses, but it was only a two-point game at halftime, 37-35. Head coach John Dornfeld said the Raiders just seemed to be a step behind the Warriors in the first half.

“They were just kind of having their way with our defense,” Dornfeld noted. “They were really executing their motion offense and we were just a step slow and a little bit unaware. We weren't doing a good job of anticipating cuts and they just really shot it well.”

It was a 50-50 game early in the first half before Rice Lake hit a 3-pointer to take a 53-52 lead but Luke Healy gave the Raiders the lead for good with a steal and a layup and followed that up with a pair of free throws to put Hudson ahead 56-53 with 11 minutes, 18 seconds remaining.

An Evan Tyler layup made it a 10-point game, 64-54, with nine minutes remaining and Colton Nelson knocked down a three with eight minutes left before a John Witcher put-back gave Hudson it’s biggest lead of the game, 76-56, with five minutes on the clock.

Healy led all scorers with 32 points, 17 in the first half, while Cole Jacobson hit 8-of-10 free throws to finish with 13. Tyler contributed eight points in the win and Nelson scored six, all from beyond the arc.

Dornfeld said the Raiders have shown steady improvement since their first game of the season, and a lot of that has to do with getting guys healthy.

“Evan Tyler, this is the first time he's played those kinds of minutes,” Dornfeld said about the junior who carried a lingering football injury into the start of the basketball season. “And Cole Jacobson, who had a great night tonight, this is his first game this year. He's probably got two weeks of practice under his belt and when the rest of these guys have six weeks.”

The Raiders will need to stay healthy with a tough slate of games coming up. They’ll visit Eau Claire North (3-2) Friday, Jan. 8 and travel to Marshfield (1-4) Saturday, Jan. 9 before hosting fourth-ranked River Falls (6-1) Monday, Jan. 11.

“I really like the direction that we're going, but we've got things to clean up and get better at and we're going to make sure we do that,” Dornfeld said.

River Falls wins fourth straight

Fourth-ranked River Falls held off Eau Claire North for a 60-45 victory for its fourth win in eight days Tuesday night, Jan. 5, in River Falls.

The Wildcats led 32-28 at the break before holding the Huskies to 17 points in the second half.

Zac Johnson and Michael Schurman had identical stat lines with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists each and Chris Chapin added 11 points, four assists and two steals while twins JT and Liam Dougherty combined for 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Wildcats will visit Menomonie (5-5) Friday, Jan. 8, and Hudson (3-3) Monday, Jan. 11.

Tigers, Panthers and Spartans all win

In other area boys’ basketball action Tuesday night, New Richmond got 31 points from CJ Campbell and 11 each from Owen Covey, Alex Jarchow and Ben Wacker in a 76-68 road victory at Baldwin-Woodville while St. Croix Central improved to 7-1 with a 69-42 win over Prescott and Somerset defeated Ellsworth 54-44.