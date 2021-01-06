After starting the season 3-1, Ellsworth entered the holiday break on a two-game skid. That streak continued in their first week back in action as the Panthers lost their first two games in the new year.

Ellsworth hosted River Falls on Saturday in their first game in 11 days and concluded the contest with a 30-point deficit. The Wildcats outpaced the Panthers to the tune of a 39-21 first-half lead en route to a 77-47 loss for Ellsworth.

The loss put Ellsworth below .500 for the first time this season but the team continued to see strong scoring success from Mason Anderson and Jack Janke. Anderson finished the night with a team-high 21 points, while Janke followed behind with 15.

On Tuesday, Ellsworth marked its third consecutive game being held to under 50 points. The result was a 54-44 road loss to Middle Border Conference rival Somerset.

Ellsworth held a 25-17 lead through the first half but the game script completely flipped in the second half as the Spartans outscored the Panthers by 18 points.

Anderson and Spencer Schultz tied for a team-high 12 points apiece, while Janke was not far behind with 10 points. Schultz led the team with nine rebounds, followed by Shane Lange with eight and Anderson with seven. Lange led Ellsworth in assists and steals with three and two, respectively.

Ellsworth, 3-5, has the remainder of the week off and will play again on Tuesday, Jan. 12 in New Richmond.

Prescott drops two conference matchups

Prescott returned from an 11-day break with hopes of continuing its undefeated conference record. Instead, the Cardinals gave up 59 points to Owen Covey and CJ Campbell of New Richmond leading to an 89-73 loss on Saturday.

Although the Tigers outpaced the Cardinals by 16 points by the end of the game, Prescott only trailed by two points at the half. In the second half, Prescott was unable to continue the same scoring output, while New Richmond improved.

Jordan Malmlov paced Prescott with 30 points and nine rebounds. Others leading the Cardinals were Walker Lenz with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Philip Seifert with 11 points and four assists. Ben Rohl also contributed eight points, while Dallas Wallin and Aiden Russell corralled nine and seven rebounds, respectively.

Looking to rebound from its first conference loss, Prescott faced St. Croix Central on Tuesday. Instead of getting back in the win column however, the Cardinals added another loss as they fell 69-42 on the road.

The Cardinals faced a 10-point deficit at the half and it only grew in the second half as Prescott both scored fewer points and surrendered more in the second half.

Malmlov was the leading scorer for Prescott with 19 points, followed by Aiden Russell with 11. On the glass, Justin Syverson and Teddy Huppert corralled a team-high five rebounds apiece. Dallas Wallin also had a game-high five steals.

Prescott, 6-4, next plays on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at home against Amery.

Wolves continue pattern with win

Elmwood/Plum City continued its win a game, lose a game trend on Tuesday with a 54-49 victory over Alma/Pepin. Now with five games under their belt, the Wolves have not won two games in a row or lost two in a row.

E/PC built a comfortable lead through the first half, taking a 32-24 lead into the break before slowing down in the second half. Their work in the first 18 minutes proved to be enough however as they secured the win.

Basil Gilles and Luke Webb tied for a team-high 16 points, followed by Tyler Bauer with 13 points and Dayne Whipple with nine. Whipple had a strong all-around performance as he led the team in rebounds (8), assists (4) and steals (2). Webb also collected six rebounds.

E/PC, 3-2, next plays at home against Spring Valley on Thursday.

Area scores

Spring Valley 66, Prairie Farm 42 (Tuesday)