PRESCOTT, Wis. — The achievement didn’t happen Tuesday, but the recognition did. Bella Lenz was officially recognized as the school’s all-time leading girls’ basketball point scorer before Tuesday’s game against River Falls. Lenz actually broke the record one week prior when the Cardinals faced Durand.

Lenz surpassed Kaycee Charette’s previous high mark of 1,545 points to take the top spot in the school’s record books. Against River Falls, she added another 18 points to lead the Cardinals to the 60-31 victory.

Throughout the 29-point win, Prescott put on a clinic in how to effectively run a full-court press. River Falls was constantly forced into unadvisable passes and frantic ball movement that was frequently off the mark. Prescott took advantage of those mistakes to cushion its lead as the game wore on.

Prescott held River Falls to just 14 first-half points, but the Cardinals only scored 27 of their own so the game wasn’t necessarily out of reach although it felt like the Wildcats were never really in it.

Then, in the second half Prescott found a little bit more of its scoring stride while continuing to clamp down on defense to hold River Falls to a season-low 31 points. Prescott has now held four opponents to under 40 points — two of which were their past two games.

Lenz was Prescott’s leading scorer on the night, followed by Nicole Dalman with 14 points. Erin Boatman also hit double-digit points for the first time all season as she scored 10. Sydney Matzek contributed another six points.

Prescott, 8-2, next plays at Baldwin-Woodville on Friday.

Ellsworth upended by New Richmond

In their first action since Dec. 22, Ellsworth hoped to start the second half of its season on the right foot with a conference win. New Richmond had its own agenda, however and traveled to Ellsworth on Thursday and earned the conference win.

The meeting was the second between the two teams as the Tigers swept the season series. After winning the first game by eight points, New Richmond did one better this time around, winning 53-44.

Ava Brookshaw and Autumn Earney did some damage on offense scoring 15 of Ellsworth’s 22 first-half points, but the Panthers fell behind 30-22 at the break. The second half was competitive, but the Tigers were able to hold Ellsworth at bay. Molly Janke scored all 13 of her points in the second half in the comeback effort, but the Tigers’ rebounding advantage was too much.

“We just did not rebound the ball almost at all, there were times that New Richmond just shot till they made a basket, and that’s not acceptable,” Ellsworth head girls’ basketball coach Jason Janke said. “It was disappointing to come out of the holiday break and have a let-down to that proportion on such a fundamental aspect of the game.

“Offensively, we actually played fine. We had six kids in the scoring column, three in double-figures and we really did enough on that end, but we have to become a more complete team to win consistently.”

Molly Janke led the Panthers, despite playing just a little over one half, with 13 points and five assists. Ava Brookshaw and Autumn Earney were close behind with 11 points apiece. Brookshaw drained three 3-pointers to keep the Panthers competitive at various times.

Ellsworth, 4-4, next plays on Saturday when they host Osceola.

Lopsided loss ends E/PC’s week

After evening out their win-loss record on Tuesday, Elmwood/Plum City’s encore performance was less than ideal as the Wolves were held to their lowest point total of the season while also surrendering their second-most points. The lopsided loss came from the hands of Dunn-St. Croix Conference rival Mondovi, which won the game 58-37.

E/PC, 3-4, has a chance to get back to .500 when they host Elk Mound on Saturday for a matinee game.

Although the week ended on a sour note, it started with a strong conference win against Alma/Pepin on Tuesday. The 53-35 win marked the second consecutive conference victory for the Wolves and provided a valuable boost after having seven days since their last game.

Stats were available for both games.

Area scores

Thursday

Glenwood City 61, Spring Valley 54

Amery 46, St. Croix Central 33

Eleva-Strum 42, Alma/Pepin 25

Colfax 66, Boyceville 29

Durand 51, Elk Mound 36





Tuesday

Somerset 73, Spring Valley 35

New Richmond 70, St. Croix Central 35