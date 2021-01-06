PRESCOTT, Wis. — The achievement didn’t happen Tuesday, but the recognition did. Bella Lenz was officially recognized as the school’s all-time leading girls’ basketball point scorer before Tuesday’s game against River Falls. Lenz actually broke the record one week prior when the Cardinals faced Durand.

Lenz surpassed Kaycee Charette’s previous high mark of 1,545 points to take the top spot in the school’s record books. Against River Falls, she added another 18 points to lead the Cardinals to the 60-31 victory.

Throughout the 29-point win, Prescott put on a clinic in how to effectively run a full-court press. River Falls was constantly forced into unadvisable passes and frantic ball movement that was frequently off the mark. Prescott took advantage of those mistakes to cushion its lead as the game wore on.

Prescott held River Falls to just 14 first-half points, but the Cardinals only scored 27 of their own so the game wasn’t necessarily out of reach although it felt like the Wildcats were never really in it.

Then, in the second half Prescott found a little bit more of its scoring stride while continuing to clamp down on defense to hold River Falls to a season-low 31 points. Prescott has now held four opponents to under 40 points — two of which were their past two games.

Lenz was Prescott’s leading scorer on the night, followed by Nicole Dalman with 14 points. Erin Boatman also hit double-digit points for the first time all season as she scored 10. Sydney Matzek contributed another six points.

Prescott, 8-2, next plays at Baldwin-Woodville on Friday.

Area scores

Somerset 73, Spring Valley 35 (Tuesday)

New Richmond 70, St. Croix Central 35 (Tuesday)